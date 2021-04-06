Brady celebrated his seventh Super Bowl win with a family trip to Disney World, where he wielded a lightsaber at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge

Tom Brady Takes His Family to Disney World After Winning Super Bowl: I 'Keep Playing for the Free Trips'

Tom Brady broke his own record last month with his seventh championship win at Super Bowl LV.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback recently celebrated the victory with a family trip to Disney World. "I honestly just keep playing for the free trips to Disney World..." he wrote on Twitter, along with photos of himself at Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

He also took to Instagram with a video of himself ready to face off against an army of Stormtroopers. "I think these guys got a problem with me," he said before raising his blue lightsaber and getting into battle position.

"Thank you @waltdisneyworld for showing me and my family an incredible time," he wrote in the caption. "Darth Vader told my son Benny 'the force is strong with this one' and now I will be spending the rest of the week convincing him that a) Jedi isn't a real profession and b) he is not allowed on the 'dark side.'"

Brady signed a contract extension with the Buccaneers last month, after leading the team to their second championship win. He joined the team last year, after spending his first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.

He gave PEOPLE an update in July, after moving his family to Tampa, Florida. "I think for all of us, the last six months have been different than usual. So for our family, really acclimating to a new part of the country and then for all of us, that's been a little change," he said.

Brady shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, with wife Gisele Bündchen, 40, whom he married in February 2009. He also coparents son John Edward, 13, with ex Bridget Moynahan, 49.

