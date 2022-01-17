Tom Brady Surprises Child Cancer Survivor with Seats at the Super Bowl: 'Enjoy the Tickets'

"We certainly hope to be there, but I know you're going to be there. It's going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you're doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets," Tom Brady told the boy, 10

Tom Brady is going above and beyond for a child cancer survivor and big fan.

On Saturday, the NFL tweeted a video showing the 44-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback surprising 10-year-old Utah resident, Noah Reeb, with Super Bowl LVI tickets.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The exciting surprise comes after Reeb and Brady crossed paths at an October 2021 Tampa Bay Buccaneers game. During the game, Reeb was carrying a sign that read, "Tom Brady Helped Me Beat Brain Cancer." It caught the athlete's attention, who then approached Reeb and gave him a hat.

In the new video, Brady mentions the encounter while delivering the sweet surprise.

"Earlier, you held up that sign that I helped you beat brain cancer. Well, listen, your fight — you've inspired so many people, including myself, but millions of others also," Brady says in the video while also noting he worked with the Buccaneers and NFL to get Reeb and his family the tickets.

Continues Brady, "We certainly hope to be there, but I know you're going to be there. It's going to be really cool for all of us. Glad to see you're doing well. Take care, man. Enjoy the tickets."

Reeb and his family are also seen split-screen with Brady in the video, appearing overwhelmed by the surprise as they hug each other.

"We are going to the Super Bowl," one family member can be heard saying.

"Thank you so much," says Reeb, addressing Brady.

Before meeting in October, Brady sent Reeb, who was diagnosed with brain cancer in February of last year, well wishes. Reeb's mother Jacque shared the video of Brady on Instagram in March. In it, Brady says he's "thinking about" Reeb and "with" him in his cancer battle.

Brady said in the March 2021 clip, "I just want to let you know I'm thinking about you, I'm with you," he continued. "My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family. Hang tough. You're going to be great, I know it. Get well soon and take care."

In November, Reeb and his parents made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they talked about how much Brady's support has meant to the family.