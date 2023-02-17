Entertainment Sports Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes' 'Parade Behavior' After Chiefs QB Gave Fan Super Bowl Trophy "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Tom Brady wrote with a video of Patrick Mahomes' absentmindedly giving a fan the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the Kansas City Chief's Super Bowl LVII win By Glenn Garner Glenn Garner Instagram Twitter Glenn Garner is a Writer/Reporter who works heavily with PEOPLE's Movies and TV verticals. Since graduating from Northern Arizona University with a dual major in journalism and photography, he got his professional start at OUT Magazine, The Advocate and Teen Vogue, and he's since consistently kept his finger on the pulse of the LGBTQ community. His first book The Guncle Guide was released in 2020 and was featured on Katie Couric's list of 100 recommended books of the year. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 17, 2023 04:53 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Trending Videos Photo: Tammy Ljungblad/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty, Jon Kopaloff/Getty Patrick Mahomes has the GOAT's blessing after his party foul at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade. After the Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP, 27, appeared to absentmindedly hand the 2023 Vince Lombardi Trophy to a fan in a video from the parade, Tom Brady gave Mahomes his seal of approval. "Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Brady, 45, wrote in a quote tweet of the clip with a handshake emoji. In the clip, Mahomes walked up to the barricade with the sterling silver trophy in hand to pose for a selfie with a fan, before handing it over to the supporter and walking away. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Chug Beers and Take Shots at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade Mahomes previously posed with the trophy and a Chiefs-inspired WWE belt after he and his teammates beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 during Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. Brady is no stranger to near-disastrous moments with the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy. Following his seventh and final Super Bowl victory in 2021, he caused quite a stir when he tossed the trophy across the water from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade. Tom Brady The team celebrated their win that year with a waterway parade instead of the traditional winners' parade due to the COVID pandemic. RELATED VIDEO: Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Celebrate at Chiefs Super Bowl Victory Parade The sports star and producer previously explained what he was thinking as he appeared on The Late Late Show a month later. "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was just, 'This seems like really fun to do!'" he recalled. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. "I found out later that — had that been an incomplete pass — that would have went down like 80 feet," Brady added with a laugh, noting that he was "so happy" his teammate Cameron Brate caught the pass.