Tom Brady Supports Patrick Mahomes' 'Parade Behavior' After Chiefs QB Gave Fan Super Bowl Trophy

Patrick Mahomes has the GOAT's blessing after his party foul at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl LVII victory parade.

After the Chiefs quarterback and reigning Super Bowl MVP, 27, appeared to absentmindedly hand the 2023 Vince Lombardi Trophy to a fan in a video from the parade, Tom Brady gave Mahomes his seal of approval.

"Looks like appropriate parade behavior to me," Brady, 45, wrote in a quote tweet of the clip with a handshake emoji.

In the clip, Mahomes walked up to the barricade with the sterling silver trophy in hand to pose for a selfie with a fan, before handing it over to the supporter and walking away.

Mahomes previously posed with the trophy and a Chiefs-inspired WWE belt after he and his teammates beat the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 during Sunday's game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

Brady is no stranger to near-disastrous moments with the famed Vince Lombardi Trophy. Following his seventh and final Super Bowl victory in 2021, he caused quite a stir when he tossed the trophy across the water from one boat to another during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' boat parade.

The team celebrated their win that year with a waterway parade instead of the traditional winners' parade due to the COVID pandemic.

The sports star and producer previously explained what he was thinking as he appeared on The Late Late Show a month later. "First of all, I was not thinking at that moment. There was not a thought. It was just, 'This seems like really fun to do!'" he recalled.

"I found out later that — had that been an incomplete pass — that would have went down like 80 feet," Brady added with a laugh, noting that he was "so happy" his teammate Cameron Brate caught the pass.