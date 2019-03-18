Tom Brady Is Studying Lindsey Vonn Skiing Videos Before Hitting the Slopes with His Family

After winning his sixth Super Bowl Championship, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is now looking to conquer the slopes.

Last week, Brady posted a video to his Instagram announcing he was hard at work prepping for an upcoming ski trip with wife Gisele Bündchen and their family in Montana, coming not long after his victory over the Los Angeles Rams at Super Bowl LIII. In the post, the 41-year-old quarterback replayed footage from a trip two years ago that saw him crash into the snow after attempting to ski up a ramp.

“I was taking way too much time getting into this jump,” Brady said in the video of the painful incident, “I pushed off and I was way ahead of my skis, and then full left shoulder — that was a lot of pain.”

In order to make sure he is better prepared this time around, Brady said he is studying film of Lindsey Vonn, considered the greatest skier of all time.

“I’ve actually been studying Lindsey,” Brady said while showing a video he was watching of Vonn riding down the slopes at the Winter Olympics. “She’s just got a way bigger hill, way more speed, and she’s perfectly balanced.”

“So [I think I just] need a way bigger hill and way more speed! ” he added. “That’s what it’s gotta be — let’s go!”

The video, which has garnered millions of views since it was posted on Friday, quickly got the attention of Vonn, 34.

“Dude… this is pretty awesome,” she wrote in the comments of Brady’s post. “Pro tip — stay balanced over your skis.”

To which Brady wrote back: “… and more speed?”

While he has had some trouble on the slopes, Brady isn’t new to skiing.

According to Boston.com, Brady and former Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe have remained friends ever since the former took over the Patriots starting job 17 years ago, and have gone skiing together in the time since.

Tom Brady Jim Rogash/Getty

But Brady was pretty “awful” during those trips, Bledsoe admitted.

“I think [Brady’s] gotten a little bit better,” he said, according to Boston.com. “I think he and Gisele both started skiing at the same time and all the reports I get is that she’s a better skier than he is already.”

“He’s absolutely going to get lapped by his kids,” he added.