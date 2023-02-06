Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'

The legendary NFL quarterback posed in his underwear after announcing his retirement for the second time

Tom Brady. Photo: Tom Brady/twitter

Tom Brady is stripping down post-retirement.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, can be seen posing in pair of brown boxers from his athleisure line Brady Brand in a mirror selfie shared to his Instagram on Monday.

The picture was all part of a bet with his Brady Brand clothing line, which reminded him that he said back in June 2022 that he would recreate some of the underwear models' photos if his tweet got 40,000 likes.

"Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," he captioned the snap, asking his friends and fellow former NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he had nailed the shot.

In the picture, Brady can be seen posing on the edge of an unmade bed with a view of palm trees and the ocean in the background.

The post was in response to Brady Brand's tweet earlier in the day, saying, "Hey @TomBrady we haven't forgotten about this."

They also quoted Brady's original tweet which featured two male models wearing boxer briefs from the brand and read, "40k likes and I'll recreate these photos. Unrelated but can you guys send me some more of the socks @bradybrand 🤝🤝". The tweet garnered nearly 49,000 likes.

Last week, the seven-time Super Bowl winner announced that he was retiring for a second time.

In a video posted to his Instagram on Feb. 1, Brady said that he was retiring "for good" this time, in reference to his decision to retire and then unretire over the course of 40 days last year.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," he said.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continued. "To every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots warms up on the sidelines before returning to the game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 21, 2019 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Tom Brady. Steven Ryan/Getty

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all," he concluded the post.

His announcement came exactly a year after he announced his first retirement and just months after he and ex-wife Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce after 13 years of marriage in October 2022.

