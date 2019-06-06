Tom Brady Is Stressing Out New England Patriots Fans with His Latest Instagram Post

Tom Brady is back in minicamp as he gears up for the upcoming NFL season — but a recent social media post from the quarterback is still leaving Patriots fans stressed out.

The 41-year-old has already played 19 seasons with the Patriots after being drafted by New England back in 2000, and his Monday Instagram post certainly makes it sound like this upcoming season will be his last.

“Treat my first like my last, and my last like my first,” the caption reads, with Brady quoting rapper JAY-Z underneath a picture of himself in minicamp.

While Brady’s use of a quote from the JAY-Z track “My 1st Song” doesn’t inspire a lot of confidence amongst Patriots fans, the longtime New England quarterback has insisted he intends on playing beyond this year.

In fact, there have already been indications by Patriots owner Robert Kraft that he expects Brady to remain the team’s quarterback for the foreseeable future, according to ESPN.

Brady’s contract is currently set to expire after this season ends, however it could be extended before then.

Patriots fans might be taking the JAY-Z quote out of context, as the six-time Super Bowl winner routinely uses the rapper’s music, running out to the song “Public Service Announcement” during his pregame routine.

Brady reportedly “showed plenty of zip and strength” during the first minicamp session, according to Boston Globe‘s Jim McBride, going 12-15 in passing in 11-on-11 drills.

The Patriots’ minicamp ends Thursday as the team prepares for training camp at the end of July.