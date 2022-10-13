Entertainment Sports Tom Brady's Apparel Line Signs College QB Shedeur Sanders: 'He Embodies Everything We Look For' "Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation," Brady exclusively tells PEOPLE By Tracey Harrington McCoy Tracey Harrington McCoy Instagram Twitter Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 10:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email Shedeur Sanders. Photo: brady Tom Brady is investing in the next generation of quarterbacks. On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced a partnership with star athlete, Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Jackson State University Tigers, through his sports apparel brand BRADY. "Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand." The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Tigers star made headlines when he decided to decommit from Florida Atlantic University and instead attend Jackson State, a HBCU, to play for his father. Tom Brady's Sports Apparel Brand Is Launching a Golf Collection: 'Life Beyond the Football Field' Shedeur Sanders. brady "Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we're thrilled that he's officially joining the BRADY family," Brady said. The sophomore quarterback is just as thrilled to be working with the legendary player. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step," Sanders said. "I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand" Tom Brady Invents New Signature Color, Brady Blue, for His Apparel Line The young QB will be actively engaged with the brand. He'll give input on everything from product development to wear testing and will be donning BRADY gear in upcoming games Sanders has already had quite a 2022 season, throwing for multiple touchdowns each game and leading his team to a 5-0 start. Even NBA superstar Lebron James is sharing his support for the young QB. "So TOUGH!!!!!" King James tweeted. "… boy he was clicking on all cylinders out there!!"