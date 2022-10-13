Tom Brady is investing in the next generation of quarterbacks.

On Thursday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, announced a partnership with star athlete, Shedeur Sanders, quarterback for the Jackson State University Tigers, through his sports apparel brand BRADY.

"Shedeur Sanders is the perfect ambassador for BRADY," the seven-time Super Bowl champion exclusively tells PEOPLE. "He embodies everything we look for in a BRADY athlete and his character and values align perfectly with our brand."

The son of NFL Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, the Tigers star made headlines when he decided to decommit from Florida Atlantic University and instead attend Jackson State, a HBCU, to play for his father.

Shedeur Sanders. brady

"Not only is he an exceptional football player and quarterback but he is one of the most influential players of his generation, and we're thrilled that he's officially joining the BRADY family," Brady said.

The sophomore quarterback is just as thrilled to be working with the legendary player. "Tom has been a longtime mentor to me, both on and off the field and I've been a fan of his apparel brand since its inception, so this partnership feels like a natural next step," Sanders said. "I couldn't be more grateful and excited to join the list of world-class athletes that represent the brand"

The young QB will be actively engaged with the brand. He'll give input on everything from product development to wear testing and will be donning BRADY gear in upcoming games

Sanders has already had quite a 2022 season, throwing for multiple touchdowns each game and leading his team to a 5-0 start. Even NBA superstar Lebron James is sharing his support for the young QB.

"So TOUGH!!!!!" King James tweeted. "… boy he was clicking on all cylinders out there!!"