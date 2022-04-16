Tom Brady's Sports Apparel Brand Is Launching a Golf Collection: 'Life Beyond the Football Field'

"I see a lot of golfers — Arnold Palmer had great style," Tom Brady previously told PEOPLE of his style inspirations before launching a golf collection through his own sports apparel brand Brady

Tom Brady is showing his second favorite sport some love.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, is launching a golf collection through his sports apparel brand Brady. The line will feature high-performance fabrics and cutting-edge technology to elevate the traditional golf wear space, and will be available Tuesday at BradyBrand.com.

"The Golf collection with BRADY is one that I am extremely proud of and is a natural extension of my life beyond the football field," Brady said in a statement. "Each piece is designed and developed with the golfer's needs in mind; prolonged durability, flexibility, weather resistance and even sun protection."

Shot by music video director Hype Williams, Brady's new campaign features NCAA Golfers Cole Hammer, a Senior at University of Texas who is currently ranked eighth in World Amateur Golf, and Michael Brennan, a Sophomore at Wake Forest University who is ranked 16th. The casting personifies the brand's focus on the next generation of great athletes.

"We partnered with Cole and Michael, both exceptional athletes, to represent this collection and further demonstrate our commitment to supporting the next generation of youth athletes who embody the spirit and ethos on which our brand was founded," Brady noted.

The collection includes 14 pieces ranging from $75 to $195, featuring unique fabric blends with built-in UPF40 sun protection, wind and water-resistance, targeted ventilation, quick dry technology, and rip-stop construction for prolonged durability.

tom brady Credit: courtesy brady

The QB previously told PEOPLE that he often turns to the sport for style inspiration. "I see a lot of golfers — Arnold Palmer had great style," he said earlier this month.

"Cary Grant had great style. Paul Newman had style. So many guys had great style. And I think today you see people really prioritizing that," Brady added. "I think now the difference is every day is a style moment because of social media and everyone's got camera phones."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion also detailed his own philosophy when it comes to style, opting for timeless pieces over what's on trend.

"I would say I prefer style over fashion. Fashion, I feel is such in the moment and I think fashion has its moments and some people can really pull that stuff off," he said. "I've always felt like I wanted to wear things that I could kind of be in … if someone takes a picture of something, I could look back 15 years later and be like yeah, I understand why I was wearing that while I was rocking that suit or those sunglasses or that hat."

"I could tell that it was a certain moment in time, but I think [the people who] are really style icons over a long period of time, they always look good no matter what they were wearing," Brady concluded.