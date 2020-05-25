Tom Brady Splits Pants During Charity Golf Match as Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Are Victorious

Tom Brady's unshakable sense of humor is still par for the course.

Team Woods and Manning ultimately won the face-off, but Brady captured much of the spotlight for one moment in which his ripped pants were on full display to the TV cameras.

"Pants wanted in on social distancing I guess..." he joked on Twitter after the wardrobe malfunction went viral on social media.

And while Brady's performance on the links didn't exactly indicate a future in professional golfing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, he remained a good sport — and assured that he'd return to his athletic comfort zone ASAP. Brady did impress fans and his golf group when he scored a birdie on the seventh hole.

"Congrats to @TigerWoods and Peyton for a hard-fought victory and thanks to @PhilMickelson for coaching your boy and keeping us in it," he tweeted. "Now...back to my day job."

Image zoom Tiger Woods and Tom Brady Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Afterward, Woods, 44, shared a photo of the four stars holding a check for $20 million, writing that the outing was a "fun day."

"What a job by Peyton. Thanks for helping me beat @PhilMickelson this time around. @TomBrady showed up too," he wrote. "What a fun day for an even better cause!"

During the broadcast, Brady's wife Gisele Bündchen tweeted her support for him, sharing a photo from her television screen of her husband smiling in his golf cart.

"Let’s go lovvvey @TomBrady!!! ❤️" she wrote.

Image zoom Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

Ahead of the charitable golf match, the participants engaged in plenty of teasing and jesting, whether in the form of playful jabs or hilariously pointed Photoshopping.

Manning, 44, even roasted Brady earlier this month, saying that the event had to be held in Brady's new home of Florida because of "Tom's B and E arrest," referring to Brady's recent mishap when he walked into the wrong house while trying to visit Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich's home. (He was not actually arrested for breaking and entering.)