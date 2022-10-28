Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce.

PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together."

Additionally, the athlete said he and Bündchen decided "to end" their marriage "after much consideration."

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback told fans that he and Bündchen are "blessed with beautiful and wonderful children" who the couple will continue to "work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve."

The father-of-three added that their children "will continue to be the center of our world in every way."

Brady stated that separating from his wife is, "of course, painful and difficult, like it is for many people who go through the same thing every day around the world."

He continued: "However we wish only the best for each other as we pursue new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written. We kindly ask for privacy and respect as we navigate what is to come in the days and weeks ahead."

Sources told PEOPLE that the couple will both file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning.

"The settlement is all worked out," a source with knowledge of the situation told PEOPLE. "They've been working on the terms this whole time."

The source added: "They agreed to joint custody of the kids."

The couple's split comes after months of reports that the couple had been struggling, and that Bündchen, 42, "is done with their marriage," another source previously told PEOPLE.

"She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on," the source said in early October. "She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

After Bündchen hired a divorce lawyer, Brady, 45, followed suit.

A source close to Brady told PEOPLE at the time that the quarterback is "hurt" about the latest developments in his marriage.