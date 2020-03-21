Tom Brady Steps Out Smiling After Leaving New England Patriots to Sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady appears to be happy to start a new chapter in his football career.

The NFL quarterback, 42, stepped out smiling after visiting the New York Center for Cosmetic Dentistry on Friday. Wearing a black hoodie and denim jeans, Brady was spotted grinning ear-to-ear as he hopped into a car.

That same day, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that residents will be put under orders to remain at home starting the evening of March 22 amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in hopes of slowing down its spread.

Brady’s outing comes just days after announcing his departure from the New England Patriots, with whom he spent 20 years and won six Super Bowl championships.

“Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments,” Brady wrote on Instagram on Tuesday. “I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we’ve created together.”

Speaking directly to his “incredible” New England fans, Brady wrote that the “support has been overwhelming” and that he wishes “every player could experience it.”

“I tried to represent us always in the best and most honorable way, and I fought hard with my teammates to help bring victory and triumph even in the most dire situations,” he continued. “You opened your heart to me, and I opened my heart to you.”

Brady concluded, “I don’t know what my football future holds but it is time for me to open a new stage for my life and career. I thank you from the bottom of my heart and I will always love you and what we have shared – a lifetime full of fun memories.”

Brady joined the Patriots when the team selected him with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft. While he initially played back-up to starting quarterback Drew Bledsoe, Brady took over the job when Bledsoe went down with an injury in the second game of the 2002 season.

On Friday, Brady announced that he decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Excited, humble and hungry …if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that…you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he shared on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

Brady added, “I look forward to meeting all my new teammates and coaches and proving to them that they can believe and trust in me…I have always believed that well done is better than well said, so I’m gonna not gonna say much more – I’m just gonna get to work! #Year1.”