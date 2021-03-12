Tom Brady joined the Florida NFL team last year after two decades with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Signs Contract Extension with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Through 2022: 'In Pursuit of 8'

Tom Brady is continuing his journey with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and going for his eighth Super Bowl ring after leading the team to a championship win during his first year.

On Friday, the NFL team announced that Brady has signed an extension with the team past his original contract that covered the 2020-2021 seasons. Brady, already the oldest player to earn a championship ring at age 43, is now signed to play with the Buccaneers through at least age 45.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion confirmed the news on Instagram, sharing a picture of himself signing the new contract.

"In pursuit of 8...LFG @buccaneers we're keeping the band together," he captioned the photo.

The Buccaneers also posted the photo to their official page as well as a video of Brady running on the field during Super Bowl LV last month.

Several of Brady's friends and teammates expressed their excitement for his return in the comments of his post.

"Let's Go!!!! ❤️," Brady's wife, Giselle Bündchen, wrote.

"Yessir," added Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett, while linebacker Devin White replied, "Let's Get Live Then 🤠💪🏾"

Super Bowl LV was Brady's 10th time playing in the annual event, but first time as a Buccaneer. The star quarterback joined the Bucs last year after two decades with the New England Patriots.

Brady and Bündchen — who tied the knot back in 2009 — moved to Florida with their family last year. The NFL star shares son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8, with Bündchen and 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward — who mainly lives in New York — with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Brady was named MVP for Super Bowl LV after leading the way for Tampa Bay's offense, helping the team earn a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ahead of his Super Bowl win with the Bucs, Brady spoke about his thoughts on retirement and shared that he would continue playing football until the timing is right.

"Yeah, definitely," Brady said when asked if he would play past age 45. "It's a physical sport and the perspective I have on that is — you never know."

"You never know when that moment is, just because it's a contact sport and there's a lot of training that goes into it. And again, it has to be 100 percent commitment from myself to keep doing it."

"I think I'll know when it's time," he added, per CBS Sports. "I can never go into this game half-ass."

Elsewhere in the press conference, Brady said that when the day for retirement does come, it will be hard to walk away from the sport.