Tom Brady Shares Photos of Gisele Bündchen, His Family and Teammates from His 23 Seasons in the NFL

The 45-year-old legendary quarterback announced Wednesday morning that he was retiring "for good"

By
February 1, 2023
Tom Brady posts family pics on his instagram
Photo: Tom Brady Instagram

Tom Brady is remembering those who have supported him throughout his 23 seasons in the NFL.

The 45-year-old legendary quarterback, who announced his retirement Wednesday morning, shared numerous photos of his family, friends, coaches, fellow athletes, as well as many celebratory moments on his Instagram account.

"I love my family, I love my teammates, I love my friends, I love my coaches, I love football, I love you all," he wrote alongside the video of his announcement. "I am truly grateful on this day. Thank you 🙏🏻❤️"

Among the highlights of Brady's extensive photos in his Instagram Stories, he included plenty of snaps of his three children — son John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, who he shares with his ex, actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin Rein, 13, and Vivian Lake, 10, whom he shares with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The supermodel is also in the slideshow, shown walking with her arms around their children while at one game, and in another picture, smiling with more family members.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> attends Los Angeles Premiere Screening Of Paramount Pictures' "80 For Brady"; Gisele and family
Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; Tom Brady Instagram

Tom's parents, Thomas Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady, are featured alongside the athlete and their grandchildren in many of the photos, and in one hilarious shot, Galynn tries on one of Tom's seven Super Bowl rings, which dwarfs her finger.

Previously, Brady called his dad "the most loving, caring, honest man in the world," and has frequently acknowledged that the elder Brady has been his "biggest supporter."

Brady's older sisters, Nancy, Julie and Maureen, are included in the gallery of photos, as is extended family including niece and UCLA softball player Maya Brady.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Instagram

From athletes and longtime friends Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman to other standout NFL quarterbacks, including Peyton Manning, Steve Young and Joe Montana, Brady also made sure to recognize those whose footsteps he followed.

While enduring a rollercoaster season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the off-the-field distractions that came with his eventual divorce from Bündchen, Brady acknowledged those who had his back last fall.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> posts family pics on his instagram
Tom Brady Instagram

On his podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray in November, Brady shared why he was excited to spend his first Thanksgiving post-divorce with the people who have supported him from the start.

"I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," he said.

