Tom Brady Thanks Tampa Bay for Welcoming Him to City — 'Outside of Getting Kicked Out of the Park'

Tom Brady is embracing life as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback, who recently signed with the Florida-based team, shared a video message to fans from the team's Twitter account.

"I'm so happy to be in Tampa Bay and I wanted to say thank you guys for welcoming me and my family into your community with open arms — outside of getting kicked out of the park the other day," Brady, 42, said.

"I'm so excited to be a Buc," the father of three added. "We have an incredibly exciting season ahead. I can't wait until we can get together as a team, start our practicing, and start working hard to improve."

Brady continued, "There is a lot of work to be put in between now and the start of the season, but I'm looking forward to seeing you guys at Raymond James in a couple short months, I promise you that. Stay safe everyone, and let's go Bucs."

While Brady and his family seem to be adjusting comfortably in Florida, the father of three got in trouble last week when he was spotted working out in a Tampa Bay park that is currently closed due to the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said that one of the city’s park staff members approached Brady to tell him that the park is no longer open — and then realized it was the former Patriots quarterback.

“He has been cited,” Castor said of Brady, though it is unclear if the Super Bowl champion was actually ticketed or simply given a warning.

On Wednesday, Brady shared a humorous video on social media to celebrate reuniting with former Patriots teammate Rob Gronkowski. A rep for Gronkowski confirmed to PEOPLE last week that the tight end would come out of retirement, pending a physical to rejoin Brady on the Buccaneers.

In the clip, Brady — who captioned the post, “Time to run it back Gronky!” — sounded the call and waited as Gronkowski, 30, ran from out of the woods to his side. “A little tired, but Gronk reporting,” said an out-of-breath Gronkowski in the video as Brady nodded his head.

Brady announced his departure from the Patriots on March 17 before officially signing with Tampa Bay just three days later. He won six Super Bowls with New England.