Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments With His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener

Giselle Bündchen did not attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Green Bay Packers

By
Tommy McArdle
Tommy McArdle

Tommy McArdle is a digital news writer at PEOPLE covering stories across all of the brand's verticals. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Tommy covered the entertainment industry at Looper and sports at The Sporting News and Boston.com. He graduated from Emerson College in 2019.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 26, 2022 08:28 AM
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers talks with his daughter Vivian on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Photo: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Tom Brady shared a beautiful moment with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the NFL season.

On Sunday, Brady, 45, and his 9-year-old daughter went nose-to-nose on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium, which saw the Buccaneers lose their Week 3 match by a score of 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers.

Brady also hugged his 15-year-old son John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, before the game. The NFL legend's other son with Giselle Bündchen, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein, was also present with his siblings as Brady went toe-to-toe with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

While Bündchen did not attend the Tampa Bay home opener Sunday, Brady's mother Galynn Patricia Brady and his sisters brought the three kids to the game.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told PEOPLE amid Gisele's absence Sunday.

In video posted to social media before the team officially took the field, Brady was seen talking to and embracing his children as they wished him luck in the home opener.

Brady was also spotted during pre-game warm-ups wearing a shirt that had his high school picture on it, with the message, "Greatness lasts forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the quarterback took time out to travel to New York for Jack's football game.

A source told PEOPLE that Brady, 45, visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the 15-year-old's team was winning last Monday afternoon.

"He and a friend kept to themselves," the source added. "His other kids weren't with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady also traveled to New York earlier this month to watch one of Jack's football practices, a source told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and always there for Jack."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month."

Another source said: "During the season, they live separate lives."

But a third source says the football legend makes sure to find time for his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source says. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."

Related Articles
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Tom Brady's Kids (But Not Gisele Bündchen) Cheer Him on During Buccaneers' Home Opener
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Took Break to 'Cheer on' Son Jack at Football Game in New York City
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Takes Kids to Miami Water Park After Tom Brady Returns to NFL from Personal Leave
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady's 3 Kids: Everything to Know
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Relationship Timeline
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
Tom Brady
Tom Brady to Get Every Wednesday Off for Personal Time During 2022 NFL Season: Report
IWC brand ambassador and seven-time World Champion quarterback Tom Brady during The Big Pilot Challenge, an entertaining charity golf challenge organized by IWC Schaffhausen at the Miami Beach Golf Club on May 4, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida
Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Have Been Living Apart for 'More Than a Month,' Source Says
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Has 'Concerns' About Tom Brady Playing: 'Had Those Conversations with Him Over and Over'
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Want Tom Brady 'Playing Until the Wheels Fall Off': Source
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City
Tom Brady's Return to NFL 'Put a Strain' on Marriage with Gisele Bündchen: She 'Believes Enough Is Enough'
Tom Brady and family
Gisele Bündchen Feels Like Tom Brady 'Needs to Be Home' for Their Kids, Says Source
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Posts Birthday Message to Her Sister With Pic From Wedding to Tom Brady
Tom Brady, Morgan Freeman Under Armour
Tom Brady Tells Young Fans Not to Try to Be Like Him: 'Be the Best Version of YOU'