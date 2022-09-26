Tom Brady Shares Cute Moments With His Kids During Buccaneers' Home Opener

Tom Brady shared a beautiful moment with his daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first home game of the NFL season.

On Sunday, Brady, 45, and his 9-year-old daughter went nose-to-nose on the sidelines at Raymond James Stadium, which saw the Buccaneers lose their Week 3 match by a score of 14-12 to the Green Bay Packers.

Brady also hugged his 15-year-old son John, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, before the game. The NFL legend's other son with Giselle Bündchen, 12-year-old Benjamin Rein, was also present with his siblings as Brady went toe-to-toe with Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

While Bündchen did not attend the Tampa Bay home opener Sunday, Brady's mother Galynn Patricia Brady and his sisters brought the three kids to the game.

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told PEOPLE amid Gisele's absence Sunday.

In video posted to social media before the team officially took the field, Brady was seen talking to and embracing his children as they wished him luck in the home opener.

Brady was also spotted during pre-game warm-ups wearing a shirt that had his high school picture on it, with the message, "Greatness lasts forever."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Last week, the quarterback took time out to travel to New York for Jack's football game.

A source told PEOPLE that Brady, 45, visited New York City and "cheered on Jack" as the 15-year-old's team was winning last Monday afternoon.

"He and a friend kept to themselves," the source added. "His other kids weren't with him this time. He seemed smiley and would yell out to cheer on Jack."

Brady also traveled to New York earlier this month to watch one of Jack's football practices, a source told PEOPLE.

"Tom was in great spirits and chatted to all the parents," they said. "He flew all the way in for the scrimmage. He's such a sweet dad and always there for Jack."

Earlier this month, a source told PEOPLE that Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have been living apart for "more than a month."

Another source said: "During the season, they live separate lives."

But a third source says the football legend makes sure to find time for his family.

"No other husband gets six months off a year to be totally devoted to just their family," the source says. "And during the season, yes he travels for games and trains, but he's with his family a lot too."