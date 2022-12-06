Tom Brady Screams at Teammates on the Sidelines Before Pulling Off a Last-Second Upset Win

The legendary 45-year-old quarterback has had a number of outbursts during several games this season

By
Published on December 6, 2022 11:54 AM
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts to the fans as he runs off the field after an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla.
Photo: Chris O'Meara/AP/Shutterstock

Things were going south for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football — until the game took a turn.

Losing 16-3 with less than six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the 45-year-old star quarterback righted the ship with a come-from-behind victory, throwing back-to-back touchdown passes.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady joked to reporters after the game.

Clutching a tablet along the sidelines at one point before the comeback, the star could be seen yelling at his teammates, appearing to say, "What the f--k is that?"

Eli and Peyton Manning speculated some more on Brady's words during their ManningCast broadcast of the game, alongside special guest UFC president Dana White.

"He's yelling at somebody," Eli said. "What is he saying? Can you read lips, Dana?"

"Yeah, I was reading his lips. He's not happy," White replied.

It was not the first time this season that Brady had lost his cool against the rival Saints.

During the Bucs' first game against the team in September, he made headlines after he was seen throwing his tablet on the sidelines in frustration.

Brady later apologized for his behavior during the game, which the Bucs ultimately went on to win — just like Monday night's matchup.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> (12) drops back to pass in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Tampa, Fla
Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

And in October, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback once again released some pent-up frustration in a tirade during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The outburst was actually well-received by at least one Bucs player.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that — than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," center Robert Hainsey told ESPN at the time. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us — he wouldn't be who he is today."

"I love that from him," he continued. "I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

Despite their .500 record, Brady and Co. stand atop the NFC South.

"We've had a lot of games come down to the end," Brady said after the game. "Some we've won, some we've lost, which is why we're 6-6. It's not where we want to be, but we'll keep fighting."

Before the game, Brady met with another legendary athlete: baseball's reigning MVP and American League home run title-holder Aaron Judge. Brady joked after the game that he gave the highly sought-after free agent "his best pitch," presumably in the hopes of getting Judge to sign with the nearby Tampa Bay Rays.

Related Articles
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Buccaneers O-Line Player Says He 'Loves' that Tom Brady Yelled at Them During Sunday's Game
Tom Brady Apologies After Breaking Tablet amid All-Out Brawl at Bucs/Saints Game. credit TSN
Tom Brady Apologizes for Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Teases His Plans for the Next NFL Season: 'I'm on Borrowed Time Anyway'
Mandatory Credit: Photo by David Richard/AP/Shutterstock (13639878y) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns in Cleveland Buccaneers Browns Football, Cleveland, United States - 27 Nov 2022
Tampa Bay and Tom Brady Lose Game Following First Thanksgiving Since Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says Team Is 'Not Playing Well' After Buccaneers' Upset Loss to the Steelers
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 23: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers passes the ball in the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)
Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers Suffer Blowout Loss to Carolina Panthers
Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line
Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers prepares to throw a pass during the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Defeat Seattle in Front of 67,000 Fans in Germany
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Says His Throwing Arm Will 'Be All Right' After Apparent Injury on Sunday: 'It's Football'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Raymond James Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Tampa, Florida.
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Lose Third Straight Game to Fall to 3-5
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Compares the Football Season to 'Going Away on Deployment in the Military'
Ben Roethlisberger/Tom Brady
Ben Roethlisberger Says 'No Way' Tom Brady is Enjoying Playing Football This Season
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Defends Decision to Take Personal Days: 'I Do Deserve One Day Off a Week'
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Took Break to 'Cheer on' Son Jack at Football Game in New York City
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496v) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady Reverses Course and Practices on Scheduled Wednesday Personal Day