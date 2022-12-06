Tom Brady Screams at Teammates on the Sidelines Before Pulling Off a Last-Second Upset Win

Things were going south for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their matchup against the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football — until the game took a turn.

Losing 16-3 with less than six minutes to go in the fourth quarter, the 45-year-old star quarterback righted the ship with a come-from-behind victory, throwing back-to-back touchdown passes.

"Just like we drew it up," Brady joked to reporters after the game.

Clutching a tablet along the sidelines at one point before the comeback, the star could be seen yelling at his teammates, appearing to say, "What the f--k is that?"

Eli and Peyton Manning speculated some more on Brady's words during their ManningCast broadcast of the game, alongside special guest UFC president Dana White.

"He's yelling at somebody," Eli said. "What is he saying? Can you read lips, Dana?"

"Yeah, I was reading his lips. He's not happy," White replied.

It was not the first time this season that Brady had lost his cool against the rival Saints.

During the Bucs' first game against the team in September, he made headlines after he was seen throwing his tablet on the sidelines in frustration.

Brady later apologized for his behavior during the game, which the Bucs ultimately went on to win — just like Monday night's matchup.

Mark LoMoglio/AP/Shutterstock

And in October, the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback once again released some pent-up frustration in a tirade during the team's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

The outburst was actually well-received by at least one Bucs player.

"Everyone can call it what they want, but I want nothing else from a quarterback than that — than the guy who's wanting to tell us what we need to do and step up," center Robert Hainsey told ESPN at the time. "If he was just sitting over there and not get us going and not try to help us — he wouldn't be who he is today."

"I love that from him," he continued. "I know we all love that from him. It might look weird on TV, but that's football. That's what you want from great teammates and great leaders, and he's the best there is."

Despite their .500 record, Brady and Co. stand atop the NFC South.

"We've had a lot of games come down to the end," Brady said after the game. "Some we've won, some we've lost, which is why we're 6-6. It's not where we want to be, but we'll keep fighting."

Before the game, Brady met with another legendary athlete: baseball's reigning MVP and American League home run title-holder Aaron Judge. Brady joked after the game that he gave the highly sought-after free agent "his best pitch," presumably in the hopes of getting Judge to sign with the nearby Tampa Bay Rays.