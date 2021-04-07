Tom Brady Says Gisele Bündchen 'Brings Out the Best Version of Me': 'I Give Her a Lot of Credit'
Tom Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in February
Tom Brady is crediting his wife Gisele Bündchen with keeping their marriage strong.
The pair celebrated their 12-year wedding anniversary in February, and in a new interview with Good Morning America, Brady, 43, tells Michael Strahan about the secret to their relationship.
"I give her a lot of credit for that," says Brady, who shares two kids with the model, son Benjamin Rein, 11, and daughter Vivian Lake, 8. (He is also dad to 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward with ex Bridget Moynahan.)
"She's the one that, you know, supports the family and, at the end of the day, makes a lot of sacrifices," he adds. "She brings out the best version of me."
Brady also opened up about keeping his kids "grounded" as they grow up, making sure that they know they'll have to "work hard" in life. He explains, "Mom and Dad's life is very unique in this world. I don't want them to take those things for granted. I want them to make the impact in the world that they're gonna make. But they're gonna make it in their way, too."
Bündchen and Brady marked their anniversary in February by sharing sweet tributes to each other on social media.
Posting a photo of the pair's family at Super Bowl LV that month, Brady wrote, "Happy anniversary!! I couldn't have imagined a better wife and partner than you @gisele when I said 'I do' 12 years ago. I have had so much fun, happiness and joy seeing our family grow!"
"You are the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know," he continued. "You always do what's right, and you are the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is! How blessed am I?? Te amo."
In her own post, which included a slideshow of images of the couple, Bündchen, 40, echoed her husband's sentiment.
"Happy anniversary my love!" she wrote. "I can't believe it's already been 12 years! We have gone [through] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️."