Tom Brady Says 2002 Tuck Rule Game 'Might Have Been a Fumble' in New TikTok Video

Tom Brady just reignited an NFL controversy on TikTok.

This week, Brady, 44, participated in singer Justin Bieber's TikTok trend asking users to share "something honest" with their followers. Brady's confession addressed 2002's infamous "tuck rule game" between the New England Patriots and the Oakland Raiders.

"The 'tuck rule game' against the Raiders," Brady said to the camera as he looked over both shoulders before continuing, "It might have been a fumble."

Brady's comment refers to a call officials made that deemed one of the quarterback's possessions during that year's AFC Divisional Playoff an incomplete pass, instead of a fumble. The call was crucial to the outcome of the game, with Brady's then-team the Patriots ultimately winning.

"Everyone keep this on the down low please," Brady wrote on Twitter when sharing the video. Unfortunately for Brady, the video did quite the opposite. In fact, the Tampa Bay quarterback had to later clarify his comments.

Brady quoted Bleacher Report's tweet about the clip to set the record straight. "I said might. Such a tough call. No choice but to respect the officials probably correct decision," he wrote to his followers.