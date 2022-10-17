Tom Brady Says Team Is 'Not Playing Well' After Buccaneers' Upset Loss to the Steelers

"We're in it together. We'll turn it around. #GoBucs," the quarterback posted on Instagram Monday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy

Tracey Harrington McCoy is a news writer at PEOPLE Digital. Prior to her role at PEOPLE, Tracey oversaw all of Justin Timberlake's online properties as VP of Content at Tennman Digital, was Exec Editor of Glam Media/Glam.com, wrote and edited Aol/HuffPo celebrity site PopEater!, and managed the AOL Homepage as Senior Editor. She was also a contributing writer to multiple publications including Newsweek, Forbes, Parents Magazine, HelloGiggles, The Girlfriend, and Yahoo. She graduated Loyola University Maryland with a Bachelors in Journalism.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on October 17, 2022 06:00 PM
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock (13400496f) Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) warms up before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, in New Orleans Buccaneers Saints Football, New Orleans, United States - 18 Sep 2021
Tom Brady. Photo: Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady pulled no punches in a social media post on Monday.

After a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback shared his feelings on Facebook and Instagram.

"Football is hard," Brady, 45, wrote alongside a photo of him catching a snap on Sunday. "We're not playing well."

But he said there's hope for the rest of the season. "We're in it together," he wrote. "We'll turn it around. #GoBucs"

He later edited the Instagram post to say that they're "not playing like we are capable," but left the original caption on Facebook.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows over the weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Steelers game.

In a video captured along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game, the quarterback was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady 'Fired Up' as He Tears Into Buccaneers Teammates on Sideline

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News, just before halftime when the Bucs trailed 10-6.

"He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines," announcer Joe Davis said.

Brady's rant didn't change the outcome of the game, with the Steelers pulling off a 20-18 upset.

The legendary quarterback was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown.

Brady's outburst is his second fiery moment during a game this season. During week two, he could be seen angrily throwing a tablet on the ground — an act for which he later apologized.

Sunday's loss comes during a challenging time off the field for Brady, with the status of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen being a source of ongoing attention.

