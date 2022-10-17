Tom Brady pulled no punches in a social media post on Monday.

After a stunning loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback shared his feelings on Facebook and Instagram.

"Football is hard," Brady, 45, wrote alongside a photo of him catching a snap on Sunday. "We're not playing well."

But he said there's hope for the rest of the season. "We're in it together," he wrote. "We'll turn it around. #GoBucs"

He later edited the Instagram post to say that they're "not playing like we are capable," but left the original caption on Facebook.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion raised eyebrows over the weekend when he was seen yelling at teammates on the sideline during the Steelers game.

In a video captured along the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bench during the second quarter of the Bucs-Pittsburgh Steelers game, the quarterback was seen screaming at three of his linemen.

"You are so much better than the way you're [bleeping] playing!" Brady yelled, per CBS News, just before halftime when the Bucs trailed 10-6.

"He is fired up, talking to his offense along the sidelines," announcer Joe Davis said.

Brady's rant didn't change the outcome of the game, with the Steelers pulling off a 20-18 upset.

The legendary quarterback was sacked twice and finished 25-of-40 for 243 yards and one touchdown.

Brady's outburst is his second fiery moment during a game this season. During week two, he could be seen angrily throwing a tablet on the ground — an act for which he later apologized.

Sunday's loss comes during a challenging time off the field for Brady, with the status of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen being a source of ongoing attention.