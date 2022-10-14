Tom Brady Says Rob Gronkowski Would Be 'Really Good' at Pickleball — and Calls Himself Just 'Alright'

"I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism," Brady joked when asked about his decision to invest in a pickleball league

Published on October 14, 2022 05:42 PM
Rob Gronkowski Trolls Tom Brady
Rob Gronkowski, Tom Brady. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty; Maddie Meyer/Getty

Tom Brady would absolutely draft former teammate Rob Gronkowski — in pickleball.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion spoke to the media on Thursday as he prepared for week 6 of the NFL season, and talked about his latest business venture: investing in Major League Pickleball.

As he delves into the fast-growing sport, Brady was asked which of his current Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates would make his team.

Brady's first response was that "Mike would be really good", likely referring to wide receiver Mike Evans. The 45-year-old then added that, "Gronk would be really good too," but noted that his longtime friend is not currently on the team.

Gronkowski, 33, previously came out of retirement from the Patriots to rejoin his former New England teammate on the Buccaneers in April 2020.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady. Mike Ehrmann/Getty

The duo played 11 seasons together and won four Super Bowls during their time on the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After Gronkowski announced his second retirement from the NFL in June, Brady shared a heartfelt tribute to his friend on social media.

"Teammate, friend, brother, just a few of the words that come to mind when I think of @gronk," the quarterback wrote on Instagram.

"Nobody has ever embodied the idea of 'leaving it all out on the field' like Rob has throughout his entire career," he continued. "Every single snap, I knew that no matter how many people you put in front of him, he was going to get to his spot."

Brady had previously retired from professional football in Feb. 2022 but returned to the sport only one month later.

When asked during Thursday's press conference about how he would perform in the fast-growing sport, Brady answered: "I'm alright for a 45 year old with average athleticism, I'm decent."

His investment in pickleball comes after other athletes like tennis star Kim Clijsters, NBA champion LeBron James and NFL star Drew Brees announced their involvement with the growing league.

Major League Pickleball said that Brady and Clijsters, 39, are buying an expansion team, with games beginning in 2023, per CNBC.

