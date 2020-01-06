Tom Brady Says Retirement Is 'Pretty Unlikely' Following Patriots' Loss Against the Titans

Tom Brady doesn’t plan to hang up his jersey anytime soon.

The New England Patriots ended their 2019 season with a loss against the Tennessee Titans on Saturday night, but their quarterback assures it’s not the last time fans will get to see him play.

“I would say it’s pretty unlikely,” Brady told reporters after the match when asked if he plans to retire after this season, according to the NFL. “Hopefully unlikely.”

The 42-year-old was supported by his family for the game, with wife Gisele Bündchen sharing a sweet photo of their 7-year-old daughter Vivian Lake watching her dad play.

"Let's go pats!!!!," the model captioned the photo.

Brady is set to be a free agent for the upcoming NFL season, with many fans wondering whether the star player, who’s helped the Patriots win six Super Bowl championships, will remain with his team of 20 years.

“Who knows what the future holds? We’ll leave it at that,” he told reporters after the team’s loss on Saturday. “I love the Patriots. They have the greatest organization. Playing for Mr. Kraft all these years and coach Belichick, there’s nobody who has had a better career than me, just being with them. I’m very blessed. I don’t know what the future looks like, so I’m not going to predict it.”

Kraft said he’s happy to see Brady become a free agent, telling NBC Sports that the player deserves it, but hopes to see the quarterback back on his team for the 2020 season.

“Before the season started, it was very important to Tom that he be free to do whatever he wanted at the end of the year,” the Patriots owner told the outlet. “You know what I said to myself? That any person who plays 20 years for this team and helps us get to six Super Bowls, and been really selfless, has earned that right.”

Kraft continued, “I love the young man like he’s part of my family. Blood family. Anyone who’s done that has earned the right to control his future after 20 years. And you know, my hope and prayer is number one, he play for the Patriots. Or number two, he retires. He has the freedom to decide what he wants to do and what’s in his own best personal interest.”

“I’m thinking of all that, of all the quarterbacks who went elsewhere, and I just hope and believe that Tom, he is so special that he’s earned the right to do what’s best for him, but I just hope and pray we fit into his plans,” he concluded. “He is unique in the kind of leader he is, his work ethic, his selfless nature, everything. Think about it: He’s been with us 20 percent of the life of the NFL.”

In October, several sources reportedly told CBS Sports that Brady may have his eye on the Los Angeles Chargers should he choose to leave the Patriots. According to the source, the team has “a unique appeal” for the quarterback, who often trains in southern California and has family in that state.