Tom Brady made his debut with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday after two decades with the New England Patriots

Tom Brady Says 'I Have to Do a Better Job' After Losing First Game with Buccaneers

Tom Brady is ready to bring his A-game for his next game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

On Sunday, the NFL quarterback, 43, made his debut with the Florida team after deciding to part ways with the New England Patriots earlier this year. Unfortunately, Brady and the Buccaneers had a rather rough start to their first season together, losing 23-34 to the New Orleans Saints.

"Well, I certainly think poor execution, and that's what it comes down to. It's a game of execution," Brady told reporters after the game, CBS Sports reported, adding that he has to "do a lot better" next time.

"Obviously, they made more plays than we did and I just made some bad, terrible turnovers and it's hard to win turning the ball over like that. I obviously have to do a lot better job," he said. "I think any time you turn the ball over like we did — we had opportunities to make plays and just came up short, so there's no excuses and we're the only ones that can do something about it."

Brady also praised the Saints for their offensive performance, adding that the Buccaneers' own offense really hurt their game.

"The Saints kind of play how they always play. They did a good job on offense. We hung our defense out to dry on some short fields; not moving the ball, not doing very well on third down at certain times. The turnovers really hurt us and we have to clean that up for next week — got to do a lot better job," he said, CBS Sports reported.

Despite the loss, Brady — who is the oldest player in the league — scored the team's first touchdown of the season, becoming the oldest player to score a touchdown in NFL history.

Meanwhile, Brady's old team started their 2020 season with a victory over the Miami Dolphins, 21-11. The Patriots were led by new quarterback Cam Newton, who rushed two touchdowns Sunday, ESPN reported.

After spending over two decades with the Patriots, Brady announced his departure on March 17 before officially signing with Tampa Bay just three days later. He won six Super Bowls with New England.