Tom Brady Says His Throwing Arm Will 'Be All Right' After Apparent Injury on Sunday: 'It's Football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were handed their second loss of the season on Sunday, but fans were mostly concerned about the 45-year-old quarterback's throwing arm.

Following a sack from Kansas City's L'Jarius Sneed, Brady seemed to grab his throwing arm during the second quarter on Sunday, and was then seen practicing passes on the sidelines.

Brady finished the game but ultimately came up short to Patrick Mahomes' Chiefs, 41-31.

While speaking with media after the loss, a reporter asked Tampa Bay's star quarterback if the apparent injury to his throwing arm should be a concern as the team hopes to get back in the win column next week.

"I'll be all right," Brady said during his post-game press conference, before adding with a smile: "It's football."

Brady's vague answer seemingly put an end to any speculation he would miss time, but it's another incident in his up-and-down season so far.

Two weeks earlier, in the Bucs' game against the New Orleans Saints, Brady — whose team was ultimately victorious agains the Saints 20-10 — was seen angrily smashing a tablet into the ground.

Brady's blowup came after the second half of the game, USA Today reported, when the team kicked off with a stalled drive and punt. A clearly unhappy Brady was then seen yelling toward his teammates before throwing his helmet and the Microsoft tablet to the ground.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Apologizes After Breaking Tablet Before All-Out Brawl at Bucs vs. Saints Game

The quarterback tweeted out a video from the moment, which was caught on camera by FOX and shared widely on social media, after the game.

"Sorry for breaking that tablet," he said in his post-game presser, joking, "I think that's going to be another Twitter meme or something like that." Tensions were high at that game, where the Bucs did not score a single point until after halftime.

And before the season started, Brady took an unusual 11-day leave from the team during training camp. After his return, the seven-time Super Bowl champ said, "there's a lot of s--- going on." He continued, "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Brady and wife Gisele Bündchen have been "hitting a rough patch" in their marriage, multiple sources have told PEOPLE, in part because after mutually deciding that he would retire at the end of last season, Brady "decided by himself that he'd come back," an insider explained last month.

"She's a very 'pros vs cons' person, and she sees very few pros to him playing anymore," the source said of Bündchen, 42. "She's told him that he's the GOAT, and he has absolutely nothing left to prove. He could be going out on top, and playing until the wheels fall off doesn't seem to be the way to go out on top."