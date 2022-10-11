During on recent episode of his podcast, Tom Brady opened up about how his mental wellbeing is something he's "continued to work at."

While speaking to Jim Gray on their Let's Go! SiriusXM show Monday, the 45-year-old quarterback highlighted World Mental Health Day and talked about the pressures he and others deal with.

"Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself," Brady said on this week's episode. "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers star emphasized that it's important to find ways to let off that pressure.

"So [it's] something I've always continued to try to work at, and it's obviously a challenge for me and different forms of whether it's physical therapy or mental therapy, you know, all those things I've definitely done over the years."

Brady, whose Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now 3-2 on the season, returned to the NFL earlier this year after briefly retiring in late January.

But over the last few months, sources have told PEOPLE that a rift formed between him and his longtime wife, Gisele Bündchen, over recent months. In August, Brady took an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers, and upon his return the quarterback said he was going through "unique challenges."

On the podcast, Brady said that mental health is often pushed aside.

"I think there was a part of us where we felt like, you know, suck it up and deal with it," Brady said during the podcast. "And I think you realize that there's a lot, especially in today's day and age, with how fast things are happening in life for all of us, and the amount of responsibilities we have."

"You know, you hear this a lot from people that say, you know, 'I'm only human.' We are only human. We're not inhuman. We're not immune to a lot of the things that just life brings us. We're not robots," he continued.

Brady said it was important to have a good support system in place to help understand where to commit one's "time and energy."

"You wake up every day trying to do the best you can do, understanding that life has its stresses and to deal with them with a great support system and understanding and having some introspectiveness in your life where you can look at yourself and say, where do I need to commit my time and energy to?" he explained. "And how can I lessen some of the stress and lessen the burden on me so that I can be good for people around me."

"It's life," Brady told Gray. "And you learn to grow up and you learn to deal with life. And that's what we're all trying to do. We're trying to do it the best way we can."

Brady and the Bucs are currently first in the NFC South and will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.