Tom Brady Says He Could Play Football 'Until I'm 50 or 55,' But Explains Why He 'Obviously' Won't

Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.

Tom Brady believes his football playing career could extend by another decade.

While chatting with Amazon Prime Video's Andrea Kremer and Hannah Storm during the Thursday Night Football face-off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Philadelphia Eagles, the famed athlete spoke about playing into his 50's.

"I really think I can play as long as I want," Brady, 44, said. "I could literally play until I'm 50 or 55 if I wanted to."

The father of three added, however, "I don't think I will obviously," noting there is a reason behind why his legendary football career won't extend that long.

"... My physical body won't be the problem," he explained. "I think it'll just be, I'm just missing too much of life with my family."

At age 44, Brady is currently the oldest player who is still active in the NFL.

Last month, the star echoed similar sentiments that he could see himself playing until age 50 while with Bucs teammate and former New England Patriots star, Rob Gronkowski.

"Can Tom Brady play 'til 50? Like, 50 years old? … I don't find it so difficult," the seven-time NFL champion said as he answered some of the most frequently asked questions about himself and his teammate from the internet.

"Plus, in Florida, it's kind of a retiree state, so I feel like I can play and then just glide into retirement. I think I can. I think it's a yes," Brady shared.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick also believes that his former quarterback could extend his playing career as well, as he previously detailed to reporters in September shortly before their match-up against Brady and the Bucs. The big game was Brady's first time back at Gillette Stadium since leaving the Patriots in March 2020.