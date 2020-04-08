Tom Brady Says Gisele Bundchen ‘Wasn’t Satisfied with Our Marriage': I Had to ‘Check Myself’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen‘s marriage has had rough patches like any other relationship.

Sitting down with Howard Stern for is SiriusXM show on Wednesday, Brady opened up to the host about his marriage to Brazilian supermodel Bündchen in a surprisingly candid chat, and revealed that his wife “wasn’t satisfied” with their relationship two years ago.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“A couple of years ago, she didn’t feel like I was doing my part for the family,” the star quarterback admitted. “She felt like I would play football all season and she would take care of the house, and then all of a sudden when the season ended, I’d be like, ‘Great, let me get into all of my other business activities. Let me get into my football training,’ and she’s sitting there going, ‘Well when are you going to do things for the house? When are you going to take the kids to school and do that?'”

Brady said that it was a wake-up call for him, adding, “that was a big part of our marriage that I had to like check myself because she was like ‘I have goals and dreams too.'”

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen’s Son Writes Sweet Note to Doctors as She and Tom Brady Thank Health Care Workers

Image zoom

Image zoom Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Ultimately, the NFL legend decided to make a “big transition” in his life, pulling back from Patriots organized team practice activites (OTAs) and other projects to care for his family.

“Because with my family, the situation wasn’t great,” Brady said. “[Bündchen] wasn’t satisfied with our marriage, so I needed to make a change in that.”

However, he admitted that change wasn’t easy, telling Stern that he was “resentful” at first over Bündchen’s issues with their relationship and that the couple even attended counseling. The turning point for Brady was when his wife wrote him a “heartfelt letter” about how she felt about their marriage.

“She actually wrote me a letter, and it was a very thought out letter that she wrote to me and I still have it and I keep it in a drawer and I read it,” he said. “It’s a very heartfelt letter for her to say this is where I’m at in our marriage, and it’s a good reminder for me that things are going to change and evolve over time. What happened and what worked for us 10 years ago won’t work for us forever because we are growing in different ways.”

RELATED: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Renting Derek Jeter’s Tampa Bay Mansion After Move to Florida

Image zoom Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady said that fixing their issues came down to finding a balance.

“The point of a relationship is that it has to work for both [partners],” he said. “You better work on both because if you don’t then it’s not sustainable.”

The former New England Patriots player, who just left the team after 20 years to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also revealed that getting married and having kids before his late 30s wasn’t part of his original plan, because he didn’t want anything to “get in the way” of his career.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Announces He’s Leaving the Patriots: ‘It Is Time for Me to Open a New Stage’

However, things change and Brady said “they change for the better because I found a wife and a woman that I saw myself with for the rest of my life and she’s been an amazing supporter in everything I’ve done.”

He then praised his wife for not only being a “nurturing” figure in their household who cares for him and their children, but added “she also is very hardworking … and she wants to be a great influence on the world.”

Bündchen and Brady tied the knot back in 2009. They have since welcomed two children together, daughter Vivian Lake, 7, and son Benjamin, 10. Brady also shares son John Edward Thomas, 12, with ex Bridget Moynahan.