Tom Brady Says Family and Football Are the 'Most Important' Things to Him After Return to the NFL

Tom Brady is opening up about his priorities.

Following Brady's first post-retirement NFL game Sunday, the 45-year-old talked about his life on and off the field via the latest installment of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.

Speaking to Brady's love for the sport, Gray joked on Monday's episode that "the only time" the pro quarterback can find peace is when he's being chased by "some 320-pound guys" on the field.

"I hope that's not the only place I find it because that's a brutal way to go after a long period of time, to have that. But there is a simplicity to life when you're in football season because there's a rhythm to it," he said, noting the one-game-a-week schedule.

He went on to discuss other things that bring him "peace," like his family.

"Football and family has always been the most important thing to me so it's a good time of year," said Brady, who shares son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9, with wife Gisele Bündchen. He's also dad to son John "Jack" Edward, 15, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Though she didn't attend the Tampa Bay Buccaneers season opener, Bündchen publicly supported Brady via social media on Sunday, tweeting: "Let's go @TomBrady ! Let's go Bucs ! ✨✨✨."

Last week, a source with the Buccaneers told PEOPLE that there were no plans in place for Bündchen to attend this weekend's game.

Rumors of a rift between the couple increased last month after Brady was excused from practicing with the Buccaneers "to deal with some personal things," head coach Todd Bowles said at the time.

When Brady returned to practice 11 days later, the father of three said he needed the time away.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man."

"There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process," he continued.

On Monday, multiple sources told PEOPLE that Bündchen is "frustrated" with his decision to unretire.

"Going back to Tampa after the retirement put a strain on the personal side of his life," a source said. "Gisele is frustrated and sick of his career coming before their family, who has always supported him."

The couple spending time apart from one another "has happened before," the source explained, adding that "they are trying" to make the relationship work.