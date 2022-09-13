Tom Brady Says He 'Wasn't' Out Filming 'The Masked Singer' : 'Wouldn't Really Fit My Profile'

Tom Brady is assuring fans that he did not use his time away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to film The Masked Singer.

On Monday, Brady, 45, said on his Sirius XM show Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray that appearing on the Fox reality singing competition series "wouldn't really fit my profile."

"I don't know where they get all these things. They gotta talk about something," Brady said after co-host Gray made a comment regarding the rumor that Brady spent time away from his team during training camp to secretly appear on The Masked Singer.

"Wasn't me. I wasn't masked and I'm not a singer. So that wouldn't really fit my profile," Brady said. "I'm basically good at one thing, which is throwing passes."

"Other than that, I'm basically worthless," the seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback joked.

As is often the case with Brady in recent years, the quarterback also addressed rumors that he plans to retire after the 2022 NFL season during the episode.

"I'm just going to take it day by day, and I'll evaluate everything as it comes. One of these days, they're going to be right, I will say that," Brady said about those who try to guess his next moves. "One of these days, if you make enough predictions and so forth."

Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire/Getty; FOX via Getty

"I think we've all kind of talked about the predictions that have not come true, but I think for me, the ability to play and love what I'm doing in year 23 with a new group of teammates — a really committed team," he added. "It's really fun for me, I feel the joy, I feel the happiness, I feel the camaraderie."

While Brady said he still hopes to finish his NFL career as a high-quality player, he spoke to the "huge level of commitment from your body physically at an older age" as he embarks on another NFL campaign at age 45.

"It requires so much more care. Now, it requires care when you're younger, too, but at the same time there's no margin of error when you're 45," he said. "You take hits and you feel every hit."

In August, Brady missed 11 days of Tampa Bay's training camp for "personal" reasons. Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said Brady and the team already discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July.

And recently, sources have told PEOPLE that Brady and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are going through a "rough patch" in their relationship over his decision to return to the NFL. "There's a lot of tension. She was so happy when he announced his retirement, and she wasn't thrilled at all when he went back on that," a source close to Brady said.

Brady previously said he was retiring from the NFL in February before retracting that retirement just over one month later and returning to play QB for Tampa Bay.