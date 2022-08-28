Tom Brady Says 'There's a Lot of S--- Going On' When Pressed About 11-Day Absence from Buccaneers

Tom Brady formally addressed his 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as reporters attempted to pry more info out of the NFL superstar on Saturday.

After being away for nearly two weeks due to "personal" reasons, the football icon returned to the field earlier this week. While speaking to reporters on Saturday after his only preseason game, Brady, 45, somewhat explained why he took time off.

"Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," he told reporters. "I'm 45 years old, man. There's a lot of s--- going on, so you just have to try and figure out life the best you can. You know, it's a continuous process."

Brady was right back to business upon his return to the team. On Monday, ESPN Buccaneers reporter Jennai Laine wrote on Twitter that "there's a noticeable mood shift with everybody when he takes the field." A video was also posted on social media showing the superstar QB going through footwork drills and throwing the football.

Earlier this month, a source close to Brady told PEOPLE that he was not injured and was just taking personal time.

According to Tampa Bay head coach Todd Bowles, Brady, and the team already discussed the absence before the start of training camp in July.

"We allotted this time because he wanted to get in and get chemistry with the guys and go through two weeks of training camp, knowing he wasn't going to play the first two games," he explained.

"He didn't want to take away reps from Blaine [Gabbert] and Kyle [Trask] as well as Griff [Ryan Griffin] as far as going into these next two games," Bowles continued. "And it's something he needs to handle."

Meanwhile, league sources told Pro Football Talk that Brady may have been vacationing with wife Gisele Bündchen at "an exclusive resort" in the Bahamas during his absence.

"His commitment to family and having a personal life was at the heart of this hiatus from football, and there was no medical emergency, as speculated, or other reasons," according to the website.

On the same day he returned to the training camp this week, Brady also casually denied rumors that he was filming The Masked Singer during his time away from his team.

After acknowledging the theory in a post on Twitter, he commented, "Wasn't on the Masked Singer last week. Was wearing a mask though," alongside a video ad for his apparel brand, Brady.