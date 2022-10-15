Tom Brady is riding solo.

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg by himself amid marriage troubles with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Kraft, 81, and Brady have a years-long friendship, given the NFL superstar spent the entirety of his football career with the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in 2020. The New England team selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady can be seen exiting a black SUV while wearing a black suit, which he paired with a white dress shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top.

Brady joined other stars in attendance at the wedding, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Page Six reported. Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill were also in attendance and all performed during the lavish event.

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady. The following day, sources then confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL icon had hired his own divorce attorney.

A source also recently told PEOPLE that the supermodel "is done" with trying to make her marriage to Brady work, and is ready to "move on" and end their 13-year marriage. Bündchen shares two children with Brady — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake — along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen said. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

The source added that Bündchen "is doing okay" as the couple's relationship seems to near its end, noting, "She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn't have much contact with Tom."

Kraft and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

Citing sources, Page Six said that the couple shared a 10-minute video with guests before NFL commentator Al Michaels introduced them to the crowd as husband and wife. It is unclear, however, when exactly Kraft and Blumberg officially said "I do" to one another.

Kraft and Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019. In June of that year, they made their public debut as a couple at the French Open, and later appeared at several other events over the summer. Designer Tommy Hilfiger broke the pair's proposal news at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event in March 2022, telling the audience that Kraft and Blumberg had recently gotten engaged.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft until 2011 when she died of cancer at age 68.