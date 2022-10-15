Tom Brady Attends Robert Kraft's Wedding Solo amid Marriage Troubles with Gisele Bündchen

Tom Brady attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg by himself on Friday evening

By
Published on October 15, 2022 01:45 PM
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating 'Camp: Notes on Fashion' at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
Photo: Gotham/GC

Tom Brady is riding solo.

On Friday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, attended New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's wedding to Dana Blumberg by himself amid marriage troubles with his wife, Gisele Bündchen.

Kraft, 81, and Brady have a years-long friendship, given the NFL superstar spent the entirety of his football career with the New England Patriots before joining the Buccaneers in 2020. The New England team selected him in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

In photos obtained by Page Six, Brady can be seen exiting a black SUV while wearing a black suit, which he paired with a white dress shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top.

Brady joined other stars in attendance at the wedding, including Jon Bon Jovi, Kenny Chesney, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, Page Six reported. Elton John, Ed Sheeran and Meek Mill were also in attendance and all performed during the lavish event.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with owner Robert Kraft in the locker room after defeating the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. The Patriots defeated the Falcons 34-28. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Earlier this month, sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Bündchen, 42, had hired a divorce lawyer following months of "tension" with Brady. The following day, sources then confirmed to PEOPLE that the NFL icon had hired his own divorce attorney.

A source also recently told PEOPLE that the supermodel "is done" with trying to make her marriage to Brady work, and is ready to "move on" and end their 13-year marriage. Bündchen shares two children with Brady — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and 9-year-old daughter Vivian Lake — along with Brady's son John Edward, 15, with ex Bridget Moynahan.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

FOXBOROUGH, MA - JANUARY 21: <a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a> #12 of the New England Patriots celebrates with owner Robert Kraft after winning the AFC Championship Game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Gillette Stadium on January 21, 2018 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Jim Rogash/Getty Images)
Jim Rogash/Getty

"She is done with their marriage," an insider close to Bündchen said. "She was upset about it for a long time and it's still difficult, but she feels like she needs to move on. She doesn't believe that her marriage can be repaired."

The source added that Bündchen "is doing okay" as the couple's relationship seems to near its end, noting, "She is just trying to figure out her life. She doesn't have much contact with Tom."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source

Kraft and his doctor bride, 47, wed in front of over 200 guests during a surprise wedding ceremony on Friday night at the Hall des Lumières in New York City, Page Six reported.

According to the outlet, Kraft invited a slew of star-studded guests to a "Kickoff and a Touchdown" party, though he did not reveal he and Blumberg would be tying the knot during the event.

Citing sources, Page Six said that the couple shared a 10-minute video with guests before NFL commentator Al Michaels introduced them to the crowd as husband and wife. It is unclear, however, when exactly Kraft and Blumberg officially said "I do" to one another.

Kraft and Blumberg reportedly began dating in 2019. In June of that year, they made their public debut as a couple at the French Open, and later appeared at several other events over the summer. Designer Tommy Hilfiger broke the pair's proposal news at the inaugural amfAR Gala Palm Beach event in March 2022, telling the audience that Kraft and Blumberg had recently gotten engaged.

Kraft was previously married to Myra Kraft until 2011 when she died of cancer at age 68.

Related Articles
Dr. Dana Blumberg and Robert Kraft attend Michael Rubin's 2022 Fanatics Super Bowl Party on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California.
New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Marries Dana Blumberg During Surprise N.Y.C. Wedding
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Troubles 'Have Been Going on Forever': Source
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa amid Marriage Struggles with Gisele Bündchen
Tom Brady and family
Tom Brady Is a 'Great Dad,' Source Says amid Gisele Bündchen Marriage Troubles
Tom Brady and Gisele
Tom Brady Hires a Divorce Lawyer After Gisele Bündchen Retains Her Own: Source
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Has Been Working with a Divorce Lawyer for 'Weeks' amid Tom Brady Marriage Troubles
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Gisele Bündchen Has Hired a Divorce Lawyer, Tom Brady 'Trying to Figure Out What to Do': Sources
Miami, FL - *PREMIUM-EXCLUSIVE* - Gisele Bundchen visits spiritual HEALER, Dr Ewa AGAIN amid ongoing feud with Tom Brady. Gisele, wearing a t shirt, loose green joggers, a prayer necklace was seen seeking some spiritual intervention on Friday. The model appeared a bit downcast as she walked out carrying an amazon box after visiting with Dr Ewa, a spiritual healer who empowers "patients to understand their bodies and discover the gentle power of the healing arts. A practitioner of Ayurvedic Medicine, Dr Ewa also uses alternative methods, such as Thai Medical, Cranio-Sacral Therapy, Myofascial Therapy, Oriental Medicine Therapy as cupping, guasha, Body Logic, Chromotherapy, Biological Light Therapy, Sound Therapy, Light Therapy, for ongoing treatment according to her site. The visit comes just a few days before Tom Brady hit the field again on Sunday winning against the Atlanta Falcons. Gisele who is reportedly lawyered up amid the ongoing feud with her husband has not been seen at any of his games this season. Pictured: Gisele Bundchen BACKGRID USA 10 OCTOBER 2022 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Gisele Bündchen Makes Another Trip to Spiritual Healer amid Marriage Troubles with Tom Brady
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Tom Brady Is 'Hurting' amid Marital Troubles with Gisele Bündchen, Source Says: 'He Doesn't Want to Fight'
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage Under Pressure: A Timeline
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 06: Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic)
What's at Stake If Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Attorneys Weigh In
Tom Brady, Gisele Bundchen and family
Gisele Bündchen Steps Out with Her Kids as Sources Confirm She and Tom Brady Hired Divorce Lawyers
Tom Brady
Tom Brady Takes the Field in Tampa — Without Gisele Bündchen and Kids Seen in Stands — After Hurricane Ian
Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen arrives at the 2019 Hollywood For Science Gala at Private Residence on February 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
Inside Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Portfolio of Million-Dollar Real Estate
tom brady, gisele bundchen
Gisele Bündchen Comments on Post About People Being 'Inconsistent' in Relationships amid Tom Brady Drama
Tom Brady, Gisele
Gisele Bündchen Doesn't Attend Tom Brady's First Home Game of the Season