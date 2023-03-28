Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski Reunite for 'Beach Day with the Crew' Football

The retired NFL stars hit the beach for a fun-filled day of football and jet skis

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on March 28, 2023 01:15 PM
Tom Brady Reunites with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman for Beach Day
Photo: Tom Brady/Instagram (2)

The boys are back in town!

Retired NFL stars Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Blaine Gabbert reunited for an epic beach day with friends and family.

On Tuesday, Brady, 45, shared photos of the former teammates and lifelong friends enjoying some fun in the sun, complete with boogie boards and jet skis on a private beach.

Tom Brady Reunites with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman for Beach Day
Tom Brady/Instagram

"Beach day with the crew," the retired quarterback wrote in the caption of his 10 photos featuring familiar faces from the NFL.

Brady's daughter Vivian Lake, 10, and sons Benjamin Rein, 13, and John "Jack" Edward Thomas, 15, were also in attendance for the beach day.

Gronkowski, 33, is seen in Brady's post wearing goggles while enjoying time in the ocean. Edelman, 36, was all smiles while hanging out with Brady's beach day crew.

Tom Brady Reunites with Rob Gronkowski and Julian Edelman for Beach Day
Tom Brady/Instagram

The seven-time Super Bowl champion told his followers he was wearing his Brady Brand swim shorts for the outing. "@BradyBrand swimsuit always," he wrote in the comments of his post.

The former teammates have remained close friends since each of their retirements from the NFL. The most recent to hang up his jersey was Brady, who announced his (second) retirement in February.

Following Brady's retirement, Gronkowski penned a thoughtful message for his friend, who he won four Super Bowls alongside. Gronkowski paid tribute to Brady, calling him a "legend and always will be, my friend."

"Tommy, since I already wrote you a long retirement message last year, this time I shall say, welcome to the 2x retired club," wrote Gronkowski alongside a carousel of Instagram images of them on the football field.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Documents Snow Adventures During Ski Trip with His 3 Kids: 'Powder Day'

"You only get one super emotional reaction to the GOAT retiring, and I used mine up," he joked at the beginning of the post's caption.

"So I'll just say this. Watching you and learning from you as a player, teammate, leader, son, brother, and father has been the experience of a lifetime. Love you buddy. ❤️🐐 PS. Pickleball partners?" continued Edelman, 36.

