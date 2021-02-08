The pair would go on to lead the Patriots to three Super Bowl victories.

In 2018, Gronk told reporters that the pair's chemistry on the field is due to their friendship off of it.

"I would say basically the friendships are developed over football too. Over studying football together, getting together in the offseason, extra stuff during the season and you just want to build that up so you can be on the same page and be the best chemistry possible that you can be," Gronkowski shared.

Brady said of the tight end in return, "I love the guy. He has had a big impact on my career personally, professionally ... I am very lucky to play with him and we're going to keep fighting. We are going to keep going after it week in and week out. We're going to figure out a way to get this thing turned around."