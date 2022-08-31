New Jersey Man Gets 3 Years in Prison for Fake Tom Brady Super Bowl Ring Scam

Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, pleaded guilty in February, admitting that he defrauded an Orange County, California ring broker

By
Published on August 31, 2022 10:59 AM
Tom Brady, New England Patriots championship ring
Photo: Will Newton/Getty; Gregory Payan/AP/Shutterstock

A New Jersey man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison for his role in a 2017 Super Bowl ring scam.

Scott V. Spina Jr., 25, of Roseland, N.J., was sentenced on Monday in an Orange County, California court and ordered to pay back a former New England Patriots player, identified in court papers as "T.J.," $63,000 in restitution, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The scam began when Spina purchased a ring, using a bad check, from T.J., who subsequently left the team. Spina then sold the ring for $63,000 to a "well-known broker of championship rings," the DOJ said.

"When Spina obtained the player ring, he also received the information that allowed the former player to purchase Super Bowl rings for family and friends that are slightly smaller than the player rings," according to the release.

Spina then purchased family versions of the team's 2016 Super Bowl championship ring — saying they were gifts to nephews of then-quarterback Tom Brady — and tried to sell them to the Orange County broker who bought the ring.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/tom-brady/" data-inlink="true">Tom Brady</a>
Tom Brady/instagram

After agreeing to buy the three rings for $81,500, which was about three times what Spina paid for them, per the DOJ, the buyer started to doubt Spina's story about Brady's family members and backed out of the deal.

Spina later sold them to an auction house for $100,000, and one of the rings was eventually sold for $337,219 at a February 2018 auction.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human-interest stories.

Spina pleaded guilty to one count of mail fraud, three counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft on February 1, admitting in his plea agreement that he defrauded the ring broker.

"He accepts responsibility for his actions," Spina's attorney Thomas Ambrosio, said Tuesday, according to The New York Times. "He is disappointed in the fact that he has to go back to prison."

Spina was sentenced to 35 months in prison in 2018 for committing wire fraud in an unrelated scheme where he sold high-end sneakers, his attorney told the newspaper.

Related Articles
Jen Shah
Jen Shah 'Accepts Full Responsibility' for Fraud, Agrees Not to Appeal If Sentence Is 14 Years or Less
Jen Shah
Everything to Know About 'Real Housewives' Star Jen Shah's Fraud Case
Attorney Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 4 Years in Prison for Identity Theft, Defrauding Stormy Daniels
Jen Shah
'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Pleads Guilty to Fraud in Telemarketing Scandal
George Floyd and Derek Chauvin
Derek Chauvin Sentenced to 21 Years in Federal Prison for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights
julie chrisley, todd chrisley
Everything to Know About the $30 Million Fraud Trial Against Todd and Julie Chrisley
Andrew Gillum
Fla. Politician Andrew Gillum Charged with Wire Fraud, Making False Statements: 'Target on My Back'
billy mcfarland
Fyre Festival Organizer Billy McFarland Gets Early Prison Release, Transferred to Community Confinement: Report
Scott Kologi, third from right, was sentenced to 150 years in prison for killing four family members in 2017
Teen Who Massacred His Family with Rifle Just Before New Year's Ball Dropped Gets 150 Years
Jennifer Jeffery-Browne and Kester Brown
Man Convicted of Killing Md. Mom and Her 7-Year-Old Son While He Was Home Sick from School
mac-miller-81.jpg
Man Who Provided Drugs to Mac Miller's Dealer Sentenced to Over 17 Years in Prison
geoff paschel
Reality Stars Who've Faced Jail Time
Courtesy Keith Papini
Sherri Papini, Who Once Paid Off Credit Cards with Donations from Hoax, Now Owes $309,688 in Restitution
https://www.instagram.com/p/3jdjAHSaz0/ samwow19 On our way to Cota!! #xgames #atx 359w ; https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=10217533642763740&set=ecnf.1557110479
Man Charged After Allegedly Selling Fentanyl-Laced Cocaine to 4 Friends at a Calif. Rental Home
Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski friendship
Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski's Friendship Through the Years
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 11: Rapper Pooh Shiesty performs onstage during 2021 Shiesty Season Spring Fest at Central Station on April 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Rapper Pooh Shiesty Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison Over 2020 Shooting, Lawyer Says He's 'Happy'