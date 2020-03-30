Tom Brady Rewatches His Historic 2017 Super Bowl Comeback — with Commentary!

Tom Brady is staying busy by revisiting one of his finest moments in the NFL.

On Sunday, the 42-year-old quarterback used his Instagram Story to document his rewatch of the New England Patriots’ 2017 Super Bowl victory against the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, which remains the biggest Super Bowl comeback in league history.

In the first photo, Brady snapped his feet sprawled out on the table with the game on his TV screen, writing, “Guess I know what I’m doing this afternoon,” with a heart-eyed emoji.

It was the first of several emotions he experienced during the rollercoaster championship.

Brady used four angry-face emojis to describe the next slide, which showed the Patriots losing 21-3 to the Falcons in the second quarter.

“Why am i NERVOUS,” the dad of three wrote on the next photo as the Falcons extended their lead over the Patriots 28-3.

Brady then gave a shout-out to former Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola as he recorded Amdenola scoring the team’s first touchdown of the fourth quarter which propelled their incredible comeback.

Dont’a Hightower, a New England linebacker, also earned a mention for his contribution to the team’s victory.

“Call Heads Slate!!” Brady wrote on the next post on his Story, referring to special teams captain Matthew Slate correctly calling the coin toss before overtime began.

Continuing his rewatch, Brady recorded the moment running back James White scored the two-yard touchdown to clinch the win for the Patriots, their fifth Super Bowl victory at the time.

“I’m not crying, you’re crying,” Brady wrote with several happy-face emojis.

Earlier this month, Brady shocked fans when he announced his departure from the Patriots after winning six total Super Bowls with the team.

The team selected him with the 199th pick in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Several days after becoming a free agent earlier this month, Brady announced that he decided to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Excited, humble and hungry … if there is one thing I have learned about football, it’s that nobody cares what you did last year or the year before that … you earn the trust and respect of those around through your commitment every single day,” he shared on Instagram. “I’m starting a new football journey and thankful for the @buccaneers for giving me an opportunity to do what I love to do.”

In a media call with reporters on March 24, including PEOPLE, Brady spoke about his decision to play for the Florida team.

“There are a lot of things that were intriguing to me about the organization and the players and the coaches and the willingness to try to accomplish what the goal of playing football is, which is to win,” Brady said.

