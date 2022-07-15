Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola will all appear in 80 for Brady

Tom Brady Posts Picture with Former Teammates Wearing Patriots Gear for New Movie: 'Back Together'

Tom Brady and three of his former New England Patriots teammates are reuniting for the big screen.

In a Variety interview this week, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback revealed that Rob Gronkowski and former Patriots wide receivers Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola would appear alongside him in 80 for Brady, an upcoming sports comedy.

On Thursday, Brady posted a photo to Twitter showing him and the group wearing their old Patriots uniforms, initially suggesting that the foursome was announcing a return to play for New England.

"BREAKING NEWS: Nah just kidding, we did get the band back together to shoot 80 for Brady though," the superstar quarterback wrote.

The film is based on a true story about four New England Patriots fans who take a chaotic road trip to see Brady play in 2017's Super Bowl LI. The four former Patriots are all expected to cameo as themselves in the project.

"We've been part of a lot of battles together," 44-year-old Brady told Variety.

All four athletes played together on two of New England's Super Bowl-winning teams. Brady, 33-year-old Gronkowski, 36-year-old Edelman and Amendola played significant roles in the Patriots' record-breaking comeback victory over the Atlanta Falcons at Super Bowl LI.

Jane Fonda and Tom Brady Credit: David Livingston/Getty; Randy Holmes via Getty

While Amendola, 36, departed the Patriots before the 2018 NFL season, Brady, Edelman and Gronkowski also went on to win Super Bowl LIII.

"We've never been on a movie set together, but it felt like we were back in the locker room when we were there," Brady told Variety about filming the movie together. "Anytime I get my friends involved in things that I'm doing, it makes it that much more enjoyable for me."

The future Hall of Fame quarterback told Variety that his role in the film was small and only required a two-day shoot. However, Brady also said he found playing himself in a movie "challenging — sometimes hard."

"Because you're always paying attention to yourself as yourself rather than the character you're playing. I don't think that's natural for me," Brady said of acting as himself. "What I've done for 23 years in sports is play myself. There's no acting. It's me on the field. When I'm pissed, I'm pissed. When I'm happy, I'm happy. I'm not playing a role. So when I got to go play a role, I have no programming for that. There's not a lot of experiences to fall back on other than a few commercials that I've done."

In April, Brady posted a photo of himself with the 80 for Brady cast against a green screen on Instagram to share his gratitude for their participation in the upcoming film.

"80 For Brady! So grateful for these legendary women and the entire team that's working to bring this story to life. How many times do you think I had to call for my lines?" Brady wrote in the caption.

Fonda, 84, told PEOPLE in March that Brady sent her a "humongous" floral arrangement after her shoulder replacement.

"He sent me a humongous thing of orchids because I had my shoulder replaced. I think it's going to last forever ... the shoulder and the orchids," Fonda said.