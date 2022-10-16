Tom Brady returned to the field Sunday, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Pittsburgh Steelers, amid his ongoing marital drama.

Brady, 45, and the Buccaneers fell 20-18 to the Steelers, leaving the away game with a 3-3 record on the season. Tampa Bay notably failed to score a touchdown in the first half, but still put up a fight with field goals and entered the half trailing 10-9. Despite this, their efforts at Acrisure Stadium fell flat.

The team only gained 138 total yards in the first half, and in the second quarter, Brady had an emotional chat with his offensive line on the sidelines. The exchange could be seen during Sunday's broadcast when Brady ultimately threw for 243 passing yards, and the team scored one touchdown during the last 4:38 of the game, per ESPN.

The loss comes during a challenging time off the field for Brady, with the status of his 13-year marriage to Gisele Bündchen having become a source of ongoing attention.

Over the last few months, sources have told PEOPLE that a rift formed between him and his longtime wife, over recent months. In August, Brady took an 11-day absence from the Buccaneers, and upon his return the quarterback said he was going through "unique challenges."

Meanwhile, Bündchen, who has not attended any of her husband's games this season, has been keeping busy in Miami, while also surfacing on social media, alluding to the fact that Brady has been "inconsistent" as a partner.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

The 42-year-old supermodel left a single-emoji comment on a post that Jay Shetty made on Instagram last Tuesday, which read, "You can't be in a committed relationship with someone who is inconsistent with you. Read that again."

"Love is a daily effort," the former monk and author of the upcoming book 8 Rules of Love: How to Find It, Keep It, and Let It Go wrote in his caption.

Added Shetty, 35, "Some days it may come easier than others and that's OK, but what should always stay consistent is the respect and admiration you have for your partner's values and goals 🙏."

Bündchen echoed the latter part of Shetty's caption in her comment, dropping a prayer-hands emoji.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback, while speaking to Jim Gray on their Let's Go! SiriusXM show last week, highlighted World Mental Health Day and talked about the pressures he and others deal with.

"Everyone has different situations, you know, in their life and children and, you know, you worry about their mental health. You worry about your parents [and] obviously yourself," Brady said on this week's episode. "I think I've had to learn a lot of things over a long period of time in sports. I think there's an intense amount of stress that we all deal with, and how do you relieve stress so that you're not inflicting so much damage on yourself through kind of stress response?"