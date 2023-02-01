David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow and More Stars React to Tom Brady's Retirement: 'The Greatest'

Hollywood is celebrating Tom Brady's legendary career.

On Wednesday, Brady, 45, announced that he was retiring "for good" from the NFL after 23 seasons with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

After the seven-time Super Bowl winner shared the news via a video message, stars from the sports world and the entertainment industry are paying tribute, remembering Brady for his impactful career on the field.

One of the star athletes who celebrated Brady on Wednesday was his good friend, former soccer star David Beckham. The 47-year-old retired athlete wrote, "We love you man," on Brady's post announcing his decision.

Serena Williams admitted to getting "teary-eyed" while watching Brady announce his retirement and said she is "sad to see" him go. "Welcome to the retirement world....Again," she joked.

Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian applauded Brady on a "legendary run" in the NFL. "Enjoy your Evolution — The best is yet to come," he added.

Actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow took time to react to Brady's decision, writing "AND WE LOVE YOU," in the comments of his retirement announcement.

Kate Hudson told Brady she speaks for her "whole fam" when she says it was "an honor to watch such a phenomenal career" while Brady competed on the field.

"You brought us all much joy for so many years," Hudson continued. "Welcome to the next chapter, may it bring as many blessings as the last two decades."

Fellow former NFL star J.J. Watt — who retired in December after 12 seasons — was among the first to react to Brady's announcement on Wednesday. Watt, 33, called Brady the "greatest of all time" and said it was an "honor and a privilege" to watch him play.

Watt also poked fun at the situation by offering Brady an invitation to join his "newly retired group" for golfing and drinks. "Drinks are on the new guy, so bring your wallet," he wrote.

Other retired athletes who paid tribute to Brady on social media include lacrosse great Paul Rabil, Olympian Michael Phelps and former NFL star Julian Edelman.

Current NFL stars, including Super Bowl-bound Patrick Mahomes, reacted to Brady's retirement on Wednesday. Mahomes, 27, quote-tweeted Brady's video announcement and added three goat emojis, suggesting the former Buccaneers quarterback is the "greatest of all time."

Free agent Odell Beckham Jr., Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, and Denver Broncos' star Russell Wilson also commented on Brady's post with touching messages of support.

Brady officially announced his retirement in a video posted to social media on Wednesday morning.

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continues, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."