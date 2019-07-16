Tom Brady Responds to Fan Who Trolled Him About His Speed: 'I'm So Much Faster Than You, Matt'

While Tom Brady may be getting older, it’s safe to say you still won’t beat him in a foot race.

Video game maker Electronic Arts recently revealed the player ratings for the latest edition of their popular Madden NFL franchise. The rating system gives players an overall score based on their skills, with 99 being the highest number a player can receive.

For the 2020 iteration of Madden, 41-year-old Brady earned the second-highest overall score for a quarterback, receiving a 96, which is just behind 23-year-old Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs, who scored a 97. While Brady is coming off of winning his sixth-Super Bowl title, some fans disagreed with Brady being scored so high, one of them being Twitter user Matt Harrington, who responded to a Yahoo Sports tweet that showed a list of the rankings.

Image zoom Kevin C. Cox/Getty

“Tom Brady can’t run 2 yards how the hell is he a 96?” Harrington said in response to the Madden list on Monday. “If those ratings were based on the entire Super Bowl winning team, sure. As an individual, he’s not a 96.”

While the Yahoo account responded with images of Brady dodging tackles and flashing his many Super Bowl rings, Harrington wasn’t buying it, and even added that he and high school students could run faster than Brady.

I’m so much faster than you Matt. — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

“I 100% could run faster and further than Tom. So could 50% of high schoolers, 80% of college players, and 99% of pros,” he wrote. “Learn how to unbiasedly access the totality of a player, then adjust these numbers and I could possibly take you seriously.”

RELATED: Tom Brady Is Stressing Out New England Patriots Fans with His Latest Instagram Post

It didn’t take long for Harrington’s posts to get Brady’s attention, who responded with a tweet of his own.

“I’m so much faster than you Matt,” Brady said.

Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating. You can’t photoshop a video. pic.twitter.com/6h02i6oRqR — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 15, 2019

RELATED: Tom Brady Hilariously Shouts Profanity While Playing Golf, ‘Forgets’ His Sons Are Behind Him

Then, to further drive his point home, Brady posted a totally unedited video of himself sprinting.

“Submitting new evidence to be considered for my @MaddenNFL speed rating,” Brady wrote. “You can’t photoshop a video.”

Can’t argue with that!