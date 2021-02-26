The 43-year-old quarterback picked up a seventh Super Bowl win earlier this month, his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady Says 'Make Sure You Leave Some Room' After Teammate Gets Super Bowl Tattoo

Tom Brady has a clear message for his Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammates: get used to winning.

The 43-year-old quarterback — who picked up his seventh championship win earlier this month, and first with the Buccaneers — recently left an encouraging comment about 22-year-old teammate Antoine Winfield Jr.'s new Super Bowl LV tattoo.

The sizable inking showed the team's logo on the Lombardi Trophy alongside a pair of hands raised in prayer.

Leaving a comment about the tattoo on an Instagram post from Bleacher Report, Brady shared a playful reminder to his teammate, who was drafted in 2020.

"Make sure you leave some room," Brady wrote.

Brady played in Super Bowl LV — his 10th championship — earlier this month, helping secure victory for his new team.

In addition to being named MVP, Brady also became the oldest NFL player to participate in the championship game in any position.

Although sports fans have long questioned when Brady will finally hang up his cleats, the famed athlete has made it clear that retirement isn't something he's considering just yet.

Speaking with reporters ahead of the Super Bowl, Brady said he would continue to play until the timing is right — and could "definitely" see himself on the field past the age of 45.

During a press conference, Brady added that when the day finally does come, he'll have a hard time walking away from football.