Tom Brady Refuses to Leave Game, Helps Rob Gronkowski Earn $1M Bonus: 'I Love Playing Here'

Rob Gronkowski only needed seven more catches and 85 receiving yards to earn $1 million in bonuses for the season

It pays to have Tom Brady as a friend. Literally.

On Sunday, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers faced the Carolina Panthers for their final regular-season game of the year. It was also Rob Gronkowski's last chance to earn two $500,000 bonuses for reaching 750 receiving yards and 55 receptions during the season, according to USA Today.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Coming into the game, the tight end only needed seven more catches and 85 receiving yards to reach the bonuses, the latter of which he achieved in the third quarter of the game.

With the Buccaneers holding on to a comfortable lead in the final minutes of the fourth quarter and Gronkowski's chances to earn the other $500,000 fading, cameras caught Brady telling their coaches he was staying in the game instead of having a backup quarterback replace him.

"Let's see who has more power, Brady or [head coach Bruce] Arians," NBC announcer Tony Romo said during the broadcast.

Moments later, 44-year-old Brady threw a quick pass toward 32-year-old Gronkowski, securing the 55 receptions bonus. Tampa Bay won the matchup 41-17.

"It was really nice to get it," Gronkowski said after the game, according to NBC Sports. "Hitting incentives is cool."

"The Buccaneers are a great organization, putting me in a position where I can hit those incentives, which is awesome," he added. "I love playing here. I love playing for this organization. It's cool to hit those."

Gronkowski later joked that he would take the backup quarterbacks to dinner instead of Brady.

"I'm going to have to bring out all the tight ends to dinner," he said. "A couple of the quarterbacks — I don't bring Tom out, I'll bring the backups out to dinner."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Jokes About His Dad's Recent Patriots Comments, Says He's Putting Him 'In a Home'

The Buccaneers will now turn their attention to the playoffs, where they'll first face the Philadelphia Eagles at home on Jan. 16.