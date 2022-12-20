Tom Brady Reflects on Tough Year: 'Why Should We Feel Like We're Just Entitled to Win All the Time?'

Tom Brady has learned a lot this year.

On Monday's episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the 45-year-old quarterback was asked what lessons he's learned from the "mental, emotional, and physical" challenges he's overcome in 2022, which includes his divorce from Gisele Bündchen, and, most recently, the first season he's posted eight losses in his iconic NFL career.

Brady told his co-host Jim Gray there has been much he's learned this year, including some lessons he wasn't willing to discuss publicly.

"A lot of them are very personal that I really don't care to share, I really don't," Brady said.

The Tampa Bay quarterback continued, "We all have physical, mental, emotional aspects to us" that "are challenged" each year. "Some years you are challenged a little more physically and you gotta overcome adversities physically."

Brady reminded his listeners that this year he "took a big shot in" his shoulder, but was able to "deal with it" and move on.

Following Tampa Bay's eighth loss of the season — and Brady's first season losing eight at all — he admitted, "It's hard to show up every day to the media" when he's losing.

"It's not very fun," added Brady, who said he has "a lot more empathy for guys who" are able to remain composed during a losing season. "It's something I haven't had to deal with before," he explained.

Ultimately, Brady reflected on the bigger picture of his career, beyond winning football games. These days, the superstar quarterback is more focused on what he's learning overall, he told his listeners.

"It's life, you're not entitled to winning. No one's guaranteed tomorrow."

The seven-time Super Bowl winner continued: "I'm looking at it like, no, what am I learning? What am I learning from putting a similar amount of energy in over the last couple of years and not winning? What is that teaching me? You know, why should we feel like we're just entitled to win all the time? We're not," Brady reflected. "That's not what life's about."

Brady said he isn't "a victim of losing games" and he's learned to take each day as a new opportunity. "The sun came up today. We've got to do something about it. We woke up, we have a chance. This is not the time to feel sorry for yourself."

Going forward, Brady said he needs to "work harder" to win games for his team after their losing streak continued on Sunday. "In a crazy, crazy, crazy way, our whole season is still ahead of us. We have an opportunity to do something about it," he said.