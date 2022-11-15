Tom Brady Back to Business Recapping Game on Radio Show as Gisele Bündchen Is Spotted in Costa Rica

Brady talked his game in Germany and plans for the bye week after his ex-wife Bündchen was spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with their two children

By
Jason Hahn
Jason Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

Published on November 15, 2022 04:20 PM
MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers takes to the field prior to kick off of the NFL match between Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Allianz Arena on November 13, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Sebastian Widmann/Getty Images)
Photo: Sebastian Widmann/Getty

With only a few weeks left in the NFL's regular season, and just two weeks out of finalizing his divorce, Tom Brady is ready to relax.

During this week's episode of his Let's Go! SiriusXM radio show, the 45-year-old quarterback said he was ready to "decompress" during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' bye week following their victory over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

"I think it's a time to decompress a bit physically and at the same time not lose focus on what our goal is," Brady said on the podcast. "And we've all kind of gone through an offseason, through training camp, you get to a point where, alright, now we see kind of the team that we are. We're seeing the strengths that we have, the limitations we have, and how do we become more efficient as we go forward?"

The Bucs won't hit the field for a game again until they visit Cleveland to take on the Browns on Nov. 27.

As of today, Tampa Bay holds a 5-5 record with seven games left in the regular season. Despite the lackluster record, they are first in the NFC South.

"There's a lot of football left and some teams are figuring out a way to be more efficient," Brady said during the episode. "Some teams are going the opposite direction. And we want to be a team that elevates our style and continues to get better. But that's gonna take a big commitment and a serious work ethic to do that."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Admits Gisele Bündchen Marriage Struggles Spilled into Football in First Interview Since Divorce

"The whole identity of what this season will become is what happens over the course of the next seven games of the season," he continued. "So I'd like to stay focused. I'd like to keep my body in shape, continue to work out, continue to get my pliability treatments, continue to watch film, and prepare for our next game, which is in two weeks. And see if we can be at our best moving forward."

Brady's comments come just days after his ex-wife, Gisele Bündchen, was spotted vacationing in Costa Rica with their two children — son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9.

The group was also joined by friends including Bündchen's jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente.

HAMBURG, GERMANY - APRIL 03: Gisele Bundchen during her visit of Thalia Book Store on April 3, 2019 in Hamburg, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)
Tristar Media/Getty

Despite some reports that Bündchen and Valente are an item, an insider told PEOPLE the two are not romantically involved.

"He and his two brothers are Gisele and the kids' martial arts teachers," the source said. "They are not dating."

In a recent interview with Dust Magazine, Bündchen said she met Valente while looking for hobbies Benjamin would find interesting.

"It's actually because of my son that I met Joaquim," Bündchen said in a clip from the article that was posted to the Valente Brothers' Instagram page. "I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in this."

On Monday, Brady appeared to remove the picture of Bündchen and their children from his Twitter banner, instead replacing it with an image of him during a game.

