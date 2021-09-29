Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have been married for 12 years and raise three children

Tom Brady Recalls Phone Call That 'Changed His Life,' Calls Gisele Bündchen the 'Love of My Life'

Tom Brady is forever grateful to his friend for introducing him to his now-wife Gisele Bündchen.

The 44-year-old quarterback dished on the beginnings of his relationship with the supermodel in an interview for WSJ. Magazine's Men's Fall Fashion Issue, on newsstands Saturday.

"I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, 'I have this girl and I think you should call her,' " Brady recalled in a Q&A.

"I ended up calling her and it ended up being the love of my life," the Tampa Bay Buccaneers star said with a smile.

When the interviewer commented, "It's a good thing she picked up," Brady revealed, "She didn't pick up, actually. I had to leave a voicemail."

Brady and Bündchen wed in 2009 and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary in February with sweet tributes to each other on social media.

Since getting married, the couple has welcomed two children: daughter Vivian, 8, and son Benjamin, 11. Brady is also a father to 14-year-old son Jack from a previous relationship.

Speaking with WSJ, the NFL star spoke about the simple pleasures he was able to experience with his family while in quarantine last year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Brady told the outlet he learned "that we loved our time at the lunch table, breakfast."

"We had so many meals together," he said, adding, "That was something in our fast-paced lives that we missed. I got to see my family grow and talk about different things on a day-to-day basis."

Speaking of the dinner table, Brady, who previously tested positive for COVID, was asked, "Who is the one person alive or dead you'd most like to have dinner with?"

"My favorite dinner partner is my wife. And she'd kill me if I didn't say her," the athlete joked.

Earlier this year, Brady and Bündchen doted on each other in their anniversary tributes with the NFL champion calling his wife "the sweetest, most loving and determined person I know" and "the best example for our kids of what a supportive loving partner is!"

For her tribute, the supermodel remarked, "I can't believe it's already been 12 years! We have gone [through] so much and have grown so much together. There nothing that I love more then you and our family and there is no one that I rather share my life with then you! Te amo ❤️."

Brady recently kicked off his second season with the Buccaneers and his 22nd season in the NFL.