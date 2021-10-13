"Every Super Bowl that you was a part of in New England, I was at the party," Snoop Dogg told Tom Brady on the Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast

Tom Brady Recalls Bringing Son Jack to Super Bowl Party with Snoop Dogg: 'The Time of Our Life'

Snoop Dogg and Tom Brady have enjoyed some epic afterparties.

The "Gin and Juice" rapper, 49, made an appearance on the seven-time Super Bowl champion's SiriusXM podcast, Let's Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, on Monday, and no topic was off limits.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The pair reminisced about partying together after the New England Patriots beat the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LIII in 2019.

During the conversation, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 44, confessed to having his son John "Jack" Edward, who was 11 years old at the time, at the not-so kid friendly party also attended by Snoop Dogg.

"It was midnight. It was in our hotel. So, we had this special spot on the stage. Snoop had a pole up and there was some girls, they were clothed," recalled Brady. "But, at the same time, there was a pole and my son... he had his eyes open and he was listening to music. And I said, 'Jack, cover your eyes.' "

But Brady said Jack reassured him he could handle what he was witnessing. "And he goes, 'Dad, I'm good. I'm good.' "

The NFL superstar continued, "So, it's two in the morning. And we are having the time of our life [sic], and I'm like, 'Holy cow. If he tells his mother, I ain't going to see this kid for a long time,' " Brady joked.

The Martha & Snoop's Potluck Party Challenge host replied, "Yeah, keep that under your hat, Jack."

Super Bowl LIII wasn't the first time the pair hung out. The "Young, Wild & Free" rapper said he and Brady go way back.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

"Every Super Bowl that you was a part of in New England, I was at the party. I partied with you. Every one — despite being a Steelers fan — I showed up for my Patriots. I showed up [for] TB and Mr. [Robert] Kraft and them, and I was performing. I was hanging out," he said. "I was doing everything [I] needed to be a part of the Patriot family."

Brady and Jack, now 14, recently shared a special moment while walking into the locker room after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' 47-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday.

Brady later reposted the video to his own Instagram Story with the caption, "Best part of my day."

In August, Brady announced that Jack, whom he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, had joined the Buccaneers as a ball boy.