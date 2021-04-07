Tom Brady Says It's 'Surreal' His Rookie Card Sold for Record $2.25 Million: 'Should've Kept Some'

Tom Brady also tells Good Morning America's Michael Strahan about being the "new guy" on the team for first time after joining the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady has regrets about not hanging on to his rookie cards after seeing some of them sell for millions of dollars.

Speaking with Good Morning America Wednesday, the quarterback, 43, discussed his recent seventh Super Bowl win, as well as his reaction to an autographed rookie card of his that recently sold at auction for a record $2.25 million, which is $1 million more than the previous record in March for one of his rare cards.

"It's surreal, and it makes me want to go check all my cards that I have stored — there's gotta be one in there somewhere," he tells Michael Strahan with a laugh. "I've kept all these cards for all these years!"

"You know, when I was coming out I tried to make some money," continues Brady. "My agent, Steve, was like, 'Got a trading card deal for you. You sign a thousand cards and they're gonna pay you like 20 cents a card.' And I was like, 'Twenty cents a card? I'm gonna be rich!' Unbelievable 20 years later you see these cards that are worth that kind of money."

"I definitely should've kept some of them," he adds, "but whatever — I think it all worked out pretty good."

February's Super Bowl LV was Brady's 10th time playing in the annual championship, but first time as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer. The star quarterback joined the Bucs last year after two decades with the New England Patriots. Brady was named MVP for Super Bowl LV after leading the way for Tampa Bay's offense, helping the team earn a 31-9 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Last month, Brady signed an extension with the team past his original contract that covered the 2020-2021 season. Brady — already the oldest player to earn a championship ring at age 43 — is now signed to play with the Buccaneers through at least age 45.

In his GMA sit-down, the athlete also opened up about being the "new guy" on the team with the Buccaneers after being a "mainstay" on the Patriots squad.