Tom Brady's Post-Super Bowl Celebration Continues with Purchase of $6M Yacht, Plans Family Trip

Tom Brady is treating himself to a flashy gift following his Super Bowl win earlier this year

Tom Brady isn't done celebrating.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is now the new owner of a $6 million yacht, a purchase he made following his Super Bowl win in February.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Of course, Brady and yachts are a new combination after his departure from the New England Patriots. According to Forbes, Brady took his $2 million Wajer 55S yacht to the Bucs' boat parade following their Super Bowl victory, which was the seventh of Brady's career.

"I was in New England, for a lot of years, which is kind of a boating community, but moving down to Tampa Bay last year, I live right here on this beautiful bay, Old Hillsborough Bay," Brady said in an interview with Wajer published to YouTube. "The first thing I did when I got here, I said 'I need a boat.' "

Brady's new yacht, the Wajer 77, is an upgrade from the 55S, and he said he hopes the new watercraft will come in handy during family vacations to the Caribbean.

"The 55 is an amazing boat, it's been an amazing boat for our family," Brady said. "I think the 77 will be a little more suited for what we need it for down here, which is a few more day trips and weekend trips."

"We spend a lot of times in the Bahamas, so going from the east coast of Florida across into the Bahamas and around the Bahamas would be really great trips for us as a family," the dad of three continued.

According to Sporting News, Brady made $25 million just off of his base salary in 2020, and with his numerous endorsements deals, rest-assured that he isn't breaking the bank with the yacht purchase.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Jokes About Passing Lombardi Trophy During Super Bowl Boat Parade: 'I Was Not Thinking'

But for anyone else looking to spend some money, the football from Brady's first pass in the NFL is going up for Auction with Lelands on Sunday, according to ESPN.

"For Tom Brady's football to be available and owned by an average fan is incredible," Lelands director of acquisitions Jordan Gilroy told the outlet. "It's a piece of football history, and I think 10, 20, 30 years from now and Brady's legacy is remembered even more, like Michael Jordan is now, it's just going to increase in value."