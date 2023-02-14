Tom Brady Promises Not to Share 'Too Many More' of His Underwear 'Thirst Traps'

It might be a while until we see Tom Brady post another thirst trap.

Speaking about his recent viral photo of him posing in bed in nothing but his Brady brand underwear, the seven-time Super Bowl Champion, 45, said that people won't be seeing too many of "those" kinds of snaps on his social media in the future.

"[The underwear] are actually amazing. I'm wearing 'em right now and I promise not to share too many more of those photos," Brady said, on the most recent episode of his SiriusXM podcast Let's Go!," Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, adding that he had no idea what a "thirst trap" was when the picture first came out.

"That's, I think, millennial verbiage. I actually even had to look that up so I didn't even quite know what that meant, but just thought it was a good picture with some underwear. Nothing more than that actually," he said.

He said retiring from the NFL helped give him a confidence boost to post the pictures, especially because he didn't have to worry about what teammates would think.

"It is a little easier to do when you don't have to walk into a locker room the next day, I will say that. Because if I did that and walked in the locker room, I'd have gotten a lot of s--t," Brady said.

The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted the photo last week as part of a bet with his Brady Brand clothing line, which reminded him that he said back in June 2022 that he would recreate some of their underwear models' photos if his tweet got 40,000 likes.

"Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬," he captioned the snap, asking his friends and fellow former NFL players Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski if he had nailed the shot.

Gronkowski, 33, jokingly critiqued the snap in an interview with ET, saying that he didn't think Brady's hand was in the right place and that "he's covering up a little bit."

"You're not supposed to be covering up! That's what's supposed to be showing," Gronkowski said. "You gotta show the package, Tom."

Edelman, 36, also critiqued the photo in an Instagram Reel, writing in the caption, "Gotta start somewhere bubs. Practice makes perfect."

NFL Honors host Kelly Clarkson also teased him about it during the annual NFL awards show, replacing the lyrics of her song "Since U Been Gone" with "Brady's moving on, for the GOAT, that's a wrap, now he just posts thirst traps."

RELATED Video: Tom Brady Poses in Just His Underwear to Complete a Bet: 'Did I Do It Right?'

The post came a few days after Brady in an emotional video posted on social media that he was retiring "for good" after Tampa Bay's early exit from the Super Bowl playoffs this season. (He had previously announced last year that he was retiring before "un-retiring" 40 days later to enter a 23rd season in the league.)

"I'm retiring. For good. I know the process was a pretty big deal last time, so when I woke up this morning I figured I'd just press record, and let you guys know first," an emotional Brady said on Feb. 1.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"It won't be long-winded, you only get one super-emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so. I...really thank you guys...so much," he continues, while choking up, "to every single one of you, for supporting me, my family, my friends, teammates, my competitors. I could go on forever. There's too many. Thank you guys for allowing me to live my absolute dream."

"I wouldn't change a thing. Love you all."