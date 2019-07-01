Tom Brady Hilariously Shouts Profanity While Playing Golf, 'Forgets' His Sons Are Behind Him

Image zoom Tom Brady/Instagram

Even when he’s off the football field, Tom Brady is a serious competitor, even if it means forgetting who’s around when he lets out some profanity!

The New England Patriots quarterback, 41, posted a video to his Instagram page over the weekend that showed him at a golf course with his two sons. The footage shows Brady wind up for a swing, and let out some profanity when he sees his shot didn’t go as planned. Right after, Brady turns back to his sons — Benjamin Brady, 9, and John Moynahan, 11 — and apologizes, as one of the boys drops their head down after hearing the hilarious outburst.

“When you forget the kids are in the cart,” Brady wrote in the caption of the video, before adding a laughing emoji.

The video has received more than 1.6 million views since it was posted on Saturday, and even some professional golfers, like Rickie Fowler, had to laugh at Brady’s frustration.

“We all know that feeling,” Fowler wrote in the comment section of the video.

While he may have been a little frustrated at the golf course, the last few weeks have treated Brady well. Last week, he posted a fun selfie with his former rival, Peyton Manning, who he called one of his “friends.”

According to Yahoo, the quarterbacks faced each other 17 times before Manning, 43, hung up his jersey, with Brady coming out on top with an 11-6 record in their meetings.

While Brady may have bested Manning during their rivalry, the two are still pitted against each other in debates of who is considered the best quarterback of all-time.

The picture of the two football greats received more than 780,000 likes on Instagram as of Thursday afternoon, with thousands of followers leaving reactions in the comments section. But over on Twitter, many took a chance to poke fun at the picture — namely Manning’s colorful suit.

In early June, Brady also attended a banquet at New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft home to present the team with Super Bowl rings after winning their sixth championship in franchise history. Brady was then challenged by lineman David Andrews in a beer chugging contest, who Brady swiftly beat.