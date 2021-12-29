New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked about his New Year's resolutions minutes after the team's loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday

Tom Brady Reacts to Reporter Who Asked for Bill Belichick's New Year's Resolution: 'Good for Her'

Even Tom Brady got a laugh out of his former coach being asked an ill-timed question following a loss to the Buffalo Bills this weekend.

New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick went viral on Sunday for his response to a reporter who asked if he had any New Year's resolutions for 2022 after the team lost to the Bills 33-21 at Gillette Stadium.

"Hi, football aside, sorry, but I'm doing a story about New Year's resolutions, and I was wondering if you had any you wanted to share with your fans and our readers," the reporter asked.

Belichick's response was curt, to say the least.

"Not right now. Maybe next week," he answered in an unsurprisingly Bill Belichick way.

Following the exchange, many on social media commented on how much courage it must have taken the reporter to ask the question following a game the Patriots virtually needed to win to keep their playoff hopes alive.

During a new episode of the Let's Go! podcast with Jim Gray, Brady shared his reaction to the viral clip of his former coach when asked about his New Year's resolutions.

"I want to be as brave and courageous as she was, asking that question to Coach Belichick after a loss," Brady said while laughing. "That's what I want for the New Year."

"That was awesome," he added. "Good for her. I could've predicted that answer. It's usually not the best time to ask a coach about things like that after a tough loss."

The Patriots now have a 9-6 record and are behind the Bills, also 9-6, for the top position in the AFC East.