Tom Brady Reverses Course and Practices on Scheduled Wednesday Personal Day

Tom Brady showed up for practice on a previously reported scheduled day off after all.

On Wednesday, Brady, 45, reported for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' scheduled practice "because he felt good enough," NFL Network's Ian Rapaport reported in a Twitter post, even after the team's head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to reporters Monday that both Brady and wide receiver Julio Jones would take Wednesdays off.

Brady did not participate in last Wednesday's practice ahead of the Buccaneers' 20-10 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, according to NBC Sports Boston.

On Monday's episode of Brady's SiriusXM show, Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, the NFL legend said he does "deserve" it.

"The fact that I've worked weekends for the last 23 years, I do deserve one day off a week so I think maybe, and I don't know if it's Wednesdays, but I get Tuesdays off," Brady said when asked about the arrangement. "That's probably good enough for me."

News of the scheduled weekly day off follows Brady taking an occasional Thursday off over the last couple of years since he joined Tampa Bay in 2020.

"For most players, it's important," Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles said of the usual practice schedule. "But I think when you play in the league a certain amount of time, and you prepare a certain way, it's not necessary to practice that guy all the time. You're going to practice, but you're not going to practice all the time. You'll get a day off here and there because it is a long season."

It's unclear whether the agreement concerning Brady's practice schedule has changed permanently or whether the decision to practice each Wednesday depends on how Brady feels week-to-week.

Tom Brady. Jonathan Bachman/AP/Shutterstock

Brady's podcast Monday followed a high tension game between Tampa Bay and New Orleans Sunday. Following the game, Brady issued an apology for his visible frustration during the game.

At one point, Brady was seen throwing his tablet on the sidelines.

His blowup came after the second half of the game, USA Today reported, when the team kicked off with a stalled drive and punt. A clearly unhappy Brady was then seen yelling toward his teammates before throwing his helmet and the Microsoft tablet to the ground.

The Buccaneers host the Green Bay Packers Sunday, Sept. 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET.